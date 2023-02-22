With Penn State set to play four games in three days in Cary, North Carolina, the Nittany Lions announced a schedule change.

The blue and white will kick off its weekend set of action with a Friday afternoon doubleheader against Northern Illinois with the first game slated for 1 p.m. and the following at about 4 p.m.

🚨 Schedule Changes For This Weekend🚨Due to anticipated weather issues on Saturday, our schedule will now be:Friday, 2/24 - vs. Northern Illinois, 1 p.m. (DH)Saturday, 2/25 - vs. Maine, TBASunday, 2/26 - vs. Monmouth, 10 a.m.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/WOzoXoDiIM — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) February 23, 2023

For the fourth time in two seasons, Penn State will take on Maine Saturday afternoon at a time yet to be determined. The Nittany Lions took the three-game set against the Black Bears last season.

For the final game of the four, the blue and white will take on familiar foe Monmouth on Sunday at 10 a.m, looking to avenge the 10-1 loss to the Hawks last year.

