Penn State baseball losing streak continues with loss to Nebraska

Penn State matched up against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday night.

Coming into the game, the Nittany Lions needed to get a win in order to keep their chances of making it to the Big Ten Tournament alive.

Penn State didn’t accomplish this, as it lost to Nebraska 19-5.

Senior left-hander Jordan Morales got the start for the blue and white. Morales was fresh off of a rough start against Rutgers where he went four innings while allowing three of the Scarlet Knights’ runs to cross the plate.

Both teams remained scoreless through the first two innings, but in the third. The Cornhuskers were able to break through and score the first two runs of the game on a two-run homer off the bat of junior shortstop Brice Matthews.

After giving up the homer to Matthews, Morales was pulled from the game after just two and two-thirds innings and relieved by junior right-hander Travis Luensmann.

Luensmann was able to get the Nittany Lions out of the third inning without any more damage being done.

The Nittany Lions were able to get their offense going in the top of the fifth on a solo home run into the Penn State bullpen from freshman designated hitter Bobby Marsh.

In that same inning, the blue and white was able to knot the game at two on the back of another solo homer off the bat of graduate transfer Grant Norris.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the usually reliable Luensmann hit a big speed bump.

Graduate transfer center fielder Casey Burnham laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed fifth-year first baseman, Efry Cervantes, to score from third base to give the Cornhuskers a 3-2 lead.

Second baseman Max Anderson then singled up the middle which drove in Brice Matthews from third.

Nebraska scored another run on a sacrifice fly from junior right fielder Cole Evans before freshman Dylan Carey hit a triple to right field that netted two more runs for the home squad.

After giving up the triple to Carey, coach Rob Cooper pulled Luensmann out of the game and replaced him with graduate senior right-hander Steven Miller.

Miller was unable to get the Nittany Lions out of the inning without allowing another run to cross the plate. By the end of the inning, the blue and white was down 9-2.

The Nittany Lions were able to hold the Cornhuskers scoreless in the sixth inning and was able to capitalize off of the long ball on a two-run home run off the bat of senior left fielder Tayven Kelley that scored Bobby Marsh.

The Cornhuskers added to their already large lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Sophomore catcher Josh Caron scored on a fielding error from first baseman Josh Spiegel.

After another Cornhusker run scored on a sacrifice fly, senior left-hander Ryan Partridge was relieved form the game in favor of sophomore right-hander Connor Throneberry.

Max Anderson then hit a line drive double that plated two more runs for Nebraska.

By the time the inning was over, the Cornhuskers scored two more runs to increase their lead to 15-4.

After blanking the Nittany Lions in the top of the eighth inning, Nebraska kept up their high-powered offense that had been on display all night.

Max Anderson picked up another hit that drove in Dylan Carey and sophomore left fielder Gabe Swanson hit a three-run homer to drive in Brice Matthews and Max Anderson.

Penn State was able to get one run in the top of the ninth inning on a fielder’s choice from Tayven Kelley that scored center fielder Johnny Piacentino from third.

However, this lone run wasn’t enough to come back, as Penn State fell to Nebraska 19-5.

