While Penn State already lost its chance to win the series against Illinois, the third game of the matchup and regular-season finale still held weight.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Fighting Illini by a score of 7-4 on a blistering day in May.

The blue and white struck first with an all-familiar hit from potential Big Ten player of the year Matt Wood, who hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.

Illinois struck back in the next inning when their batting average leader Cam McDonald hit a two-run home run to bring the score to 2-1.

The Nittany Lions answered quickly when an error on a fielder’s choice allowed sophomore Kyle Hannon to score.

The scoring continued in the fifth inning, with both teams finding the board. After an RBI single gave the Fighting Illini the lead, Penn State added another run via Josh Spiegel’s solo home run to knot the game up at 3-3.

Illinois broke the tie with a run in the sixth inning to bring the score to 4-3, but the Nittany Lions responded in the next inning. Johnny Piacentino’s triple plated Brenden Franks in the seventh, though Piacentino was left on third as the seventh came to a close at 4-4.

A sacrifice fly and two-RBI single allowed Illinois to bring its lead to three runs in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Penn State failed to mount a comeback and fell 7-4 to Illinois on Senior Day.

Wood’s memorable campaign

In what was likely his final game in Happy Valley, Wood produced yet another memorable moment.

The junior catcher hit his 11th home run of the season in the third inning to start the scoring for the afternoon.

Wood leads the Big Ten in batting average on the year, heading into Saturday’s contest batting .398 on the year.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native’s standout play on both sides of the plate has him in contention to become the Big Ten player of the year — an honor last earned by a Nittany Lion in 2000 when Mike Campo took home the hardware.

Low-hitting affair

The two teams scored a fair amount of runs, but did not register a ton of hits.

Although the final score was 7-4, the two teams only combined for 18 hits. Three home runs contributed to the low hit to run ratio, with two coming from Penn State and one from Illinois.

Both teams also left a lot of runs on the bases, combining to strand 24 players.

Despite allowing just nine hits, Penn State did not help itself, walking a total of 10 batters in the contest.

The game between two teams headed for the Big Ten Tournament had a postseason feel, and the pitching reflected that.

Tough finish

For the first time in coach Rob Cooper’s tenure and the first time since the 2012 season, the Nittany Lions are headed to Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament.

Although their opponent is still yet to be determined, the Nittany Lions will have to bring their A-game if they hope to make a run next week.

Closely competing with a high-caliber team like the Illini should help the Nittany Lions come tournament time.

However, losing three straight games to close out the regular season is less than ideal for the Nittany Lions. They missed out on the chance to finish .500 in both their overall and conference records, as they stumbled through the regular-season finish line.

