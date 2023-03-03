Following Penn State’s opening series against Miami, the Nittany Lions traveled to Cary, North Carolina, to begin the first of three weekend series with two games against Northern Illinois, and games against Maine and Monmouth.

The blue and white had an impressive offensive outing, as it scored a combined 23 runs in just three games, as the Maine game was canceled due to weather conditions.

After a clean double-header sweep against Northern Illinois with scores of 7-3 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2, the Nittany Lions finished the weekend with a rout of Monmouth, 11-3.

This weekend, Penn State looks to continue its success in Cary, facing Wagner, Dartmouth and Holy Cross.

Here’s a dive into the specs of this weekend's games and how the blue and white looks against its coming opponents.

Wagner

The Seahawks look to continue their strong recent outings against the Nittany Lions in Cary. Following an 0-3 start after being swept by NC State, the Seahawks bounced back with a sweep of their own against Radford, bringing their record back to .500, sitting at 3-3.

After scoring only a combined three points in their three losses against NC State, the Wagner bats came to life against Radford, scoring a whopping 32 runs in their three-game sweep. To stay competitive against the Seahawks, Penn State needs to continue its success on offense.

The Seahawks will likely place freshman Ryan Bilka on the mound Saturday morning after a strong outing in his most recent start against Radford.

The Nittany Lions should counter by starting right-hander Travis Luensmann. The junior looks to continue his hot streak this season after being credited with wins in his first two starts, boasting a 1.80 ERA in 10 innings pitched so far this season.

Dartmouth

Following its game against Wagner, Penn State’s next opponent is Dartmouth. The Big Green look to pick up what could be their first win of the season against the blue and white, as they were swept in their first three-game series against Miami, thus their record sits at 0-3.

Pitching looks to be the key factor in Saturday afternoon’s game, as the Big Green have allowed a staggering total of 35 runs in the first three games this season. The Dartmouth bullpen needs to show out against the Nittany Lions for it to have a fighting chance. However, this isn’t an easy feat, as the Penn State bats have been on fire recently.

The most likely starter for the Big Green is senior Jack Metzger. Metzger had a less-than-desired performance against Miami last week, letting up five runs on eight hits in five innings pitched. That being said, the senior provided Dartmouth with its best pitching performance of a weekend it hopes to forget.

Penn State should make a statement on the mound, starting right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk. The graduate student provided the Nittany Lions with a statement win in the second game of the double-header against Northern Illinois, boasting 11 strikeouts in seven innings pitched, allowing only one run.

In contrast to the first game on Saturday against Wagner, this match against Dartmouth should prove to be a battle on the pitcher’s mound.

Holy Cross

Penn State looks to close out its weekend with two games against Holy Cross. Once again, the Crusaders are another opponent that has had a rough start to the season, as they’re coming off being swept in a four-game series against VMI and currently sit at 1-7.

For the Crusaders, their only hope to compete against Penn State is a strong showing on the mound, as they’ve allowed a grand total of 84 runs in just eight games this season.

For Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, the Crusaders will likely look to long-time starter Luke Fox. Now in his fourth season with Holy Cross, Fox boasts the only win for the Crusaders but is currently sitting on a 6.75 ERA after four innings pitched.

Predicting a starter for the second game on Monday afternoon is difficult, as the Crusaders have rotated through 16 different pitchers so far this season, and almost every one of them struggled on the mound.

A potential starter for the Crusaders could be freshman Danny Macchiarola. Macchiarola has the most innings pitched of any Holy Cross pitcher this season at seven, but he holds an ERA of 10.29, letting up a total of 10 hits and eight runs.

