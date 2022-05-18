Penn State enters the final week of the regular season with a chance to finish with a conference record above .500 for the first time in a decade.

The Nittany Lions have never made the Big Ten Tournament under current coach Rob Cooper in his nine years with the team, but they’ve put themselves in a position to do exactly that this season.

The blue and white currently sits in fifth place in the conference with an 11-10 record in Big Ten play.

Penn State can clinch a Big Ten Tournament berth through multiple avenues, but must first focus on beating Illinois before looking ahead.

The blue and white is coming off of a sub-par defensive performance against Ohio State — in its last two games of the series — giving up a combined 23 runs in consecutive losses.

The Nittany Lions will look to put the dropped last series with the Buckeyes in the rear-view mirror and shift their focus to the weekend ahead.

Thankfully for the hosting blue and white, it is riding high off a massive ninth-inning blowout of Pitt on Tuesday.

After a day off, the Fighting Illini are heading to University Park on Thursday for a three-game series to close out the regular season for both teams.

The three games will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday at 5 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Illinois currently sits at 28-20 overall and holds a 14-7 in conference play, which is good enough for fourth place in the Big Ten or one spot above Penn State.

Winners of six of their last seven games, the orange and blue come into the series red-hot. However, all of its last six wins have come at home — a luxury it won’t have when it travels to Happy Valley this weekend.

The Illini are an impressive 16-4 at home but have struggled on the road, boasting a 9-10 mark in their road contests this season.

The blue and white should hope home-field advantage plays a big factor in this series. It has also proven to be very successful in familiar surroundings, posting a 13-7 record at home, thus far.

Penn State’s pitching staff, which is up to seventh in the Big Ten, will face one of the conference’s best offenses.

Utility player Cam McDonald, Illinois’ top hitter, has racked up 72 hits and 57 RBIs on the season, both of which rank top 10 in the Big Ten. McDonald is also batting a team-high .379, which is good enough for fourth in the conference.

While McDonald leads the pack, Illinois has not shortage solid hitters in its lineup.

Four qualified orange and blue batters are batting over .300 and reaching base over .400 on the year.

While Jacob Campbell fails to reach either one of those marks, the catcher still leads his squad with eight home runs so far.

While Illinois isn’t overly eager on the basepaths as a team, Penn State will need to keep an eye on one player in particular come Thursday.

Outfielder Danny Doligale has converted 18 of 19 stolen base attempts this year, easily the most on his team and the 10th-most in the Big Ten.

Trailing by a trio of games in the standings, Penn State could seed higher than the Fighting Illini with a sweep of the regular season-ending series.

While this seems a little far-fetched — considering the recent success of Illinois and that Penn State has only swept one three-game series all year — clinching a Big Ten Tournament appearance should be well within reason for the blue and white.

