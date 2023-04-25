Penn State is set to have four games with enormous importance for its postseason hopes this week.

The blue and white is looking to keep its momentum rolling fresh off a three-game sweep of Big Ten rival Ohio State.

West Virginia

When these two teams met earlier this year at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, Penn State emerged victorious, 11-6, on the back of a wild seventh inning where the Nittany Lions put seven runs on the board.

The Nittany Lions will enter the game with a record of 23-13 and 5-7 in Big Ten play against the 29-11 Mountaineers.

Penn State will most likely throw redshirt-freshman right-hander Ben DeMell. DeMell got the start against West Virginia the last time these two teams faced off and has consistently been the weekday starter for coach Rob Cooper this year.

DeMell has an ERA of 9.55 through 21 and two-thirds innings of work so far this year for the Nittany Lions.

West Virginia will most likely counter the potent Penn State offense with freshman right-hander Carson Estridge. Estridge is 2-0 on the year for the Mountaineers.

Although Estridge will likely get the start for coach Randy Mazey, the Mountaineers will likely throw multiple arms against the Nittany Lions, as they haven’t allowed their starters to pitch for very long in weekday matchups so far this year.

One big bat that Penn State will need to keep in check is that of sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt. Wetherholt is having a historic season for the Mountaineers.

Wetherholt is batting .455 out of the leadoff spot for the Mountaineers. In his game against Penn State earlier this month, Wetherholt went 1 for 4 while recording a single RBI.

Iowa

The final Dollar Dog Night of Penn State’s season will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network against Iowa on Friday night.

As of right now, Penn State is on the outside looking in in terms of getting into the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State is currently 10th in the conference, and only the top eight teams get into the tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

Realistically, the Nittany Lions will need to pick up at least a series win to stay in the hunt to get into the Big Ten Tournament.

Cooper will likely start junior right-hander Jaden Henline against the Hawkeyes on Friday night.

Henline is fresh off an outstanding performance against Ohio State where he went seven innings and allowed only three Buckeye runs to cross the plate.

Coach Rick Heller will likely counter Henline with sophomore right-hander Brody Brecht. Brecht has an ERA of 3.67 through 49 innings of work for the Hawkeyes. Brecht is also tied for first in the Big Ten with 76 strikeouts on the year so far.

For Saturday’s game, Penn State will likely start senior left-hander Jordan Morales. Morales will likely be relieved from the game relatively early and be replaced by ace right-hander junior Travis Luensmann.

Morales has recently transitioned to primarily a starter role. Luensmann has been Penn State’s most reliable pitcher so far this year, having compiled the second-best ERA in the Big Ten at 3.11 through 46 and one-third innings of work.

The Hawkeyes will likely counter this pitching duo with sophomore right-hander Marcus Morgan. Morgan will be fresh off a stellar start against Nebraska last weekend where he went six innings and didn’t allow a single run to cross the plate in an 8-0 victory for Iowa.

Penn State will likely start graduate transfer right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk for the series finale on Sunday.

Ouderkirk has been one of Penn State’s best pitchers when he brings his control to the ballpark.

Even though hitters are batting a paltry .216 against him, Ouderkirk is tied for the fourth-most batters walked and has hit the fourth-most batters in the Big Ten.

To win the game on Sunday, the Nittany Lions will need Ouderkirk to be in top form.

Iowa will likely throw junior right-hander Ty Langenberg. Langenberg has been Iowa’s No. 2 pitcher all year long.

Langenberg has posted an ERA of 4.34 through 47 and two-thirds innings of work and is fresh off a seven-inning performance against Nebraska in which he only allowed one run to score in a 6-1 victory for the Hawkeyes.

Some Iowa bats to look out for include redshirt sophomore Keaton Anthony, graduate transfer Brennen Dorighi and sophomore Sam Petersen.

Some of Penn State’s hitters to watch out for include graduate transfer catcher Thomas Bramley, freshman outfielder Bobby Marsh and junior shortstop Jay Harry.

However, Penn State’s lineup is extremely deep. Eight of its nine hitters are batting above .285 on the year. In other words, when the Nittany Lions play, anyone in their lineup could have a big game.

