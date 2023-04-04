The nine-game home stretch continues as the Nittany Lions look to bounce back in nonconference play against Bucknell and Delaware State this week.

Tuesday night’s game against the Bison is set for first pitch at 6 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

All three games against the Hornets will be held at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with first pitches set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m. again on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Penn State won the first of its nine-game home stretch against Pitt last Tuesday and lost its most recent series against Indiana, winning Game 1 and dropping both games of the Sunday doubleheader.

The blue and white has a lot to prove after a rough conference series against Michigan and Indiana, as it sits at a 1-5 conference record.

Here’s a look at how Penn State stacks up against its upcoming nonconference opponents.

Bucknell

Penn State starts the week off with a Dollar Dog Night special Tuesday against Bucknell.

The Bison currently sit at a 13-14 record after being swept in a doubleheader by Holy Cross on Monday afternoon.

The Bison have dominated in conference play, going 8-3 in their last 11 games with wins against Villanova, Lafayette and Lehigh.

In many of those wins, the Bucknell bullpen was the star of the show. However, the Bison are 1-3 in their last four, in which the bullpen has allowed 33 runs to cross the plate. If Penn State hopes to have a strong showing on Tuesday, it needs to exploit the newfound weaknesses in the Bucknell bullpen.

Penn State needs to watch out for Bucknell senior Chris DiFiore out of Mount Kisco, New York, to be on the mound for Tuesday night’s showdown, as the left-hander has been consistent for the Bison.

DiFiore holds a 6.65 ERA in 23 innings pitched, allowing 23 runs on 22 hits and 15 walks, with his most recent game accredited as a loss to Army on Sunday.

Following the weekend series against Indiana, Penn State is likely to send redshirt freshman Ben DeMell to the mound to start on Tuesday evening.

The right-hander from Concord, Ohio, looks to bounce back after a rough outing against Indiana on Sunday where he let up five runs on three hits and didn’t record a single out before getting taken out of the game.

DeMell will look for his third career start against the Bison, holding a 10.13 ERA on 23 hits, 17 runs and 10 walks in 13 and one-third innings pitched.

Delaware State

Following Tuesday night’s game against Bucknell, Penn State is set for a three-game series against Delaware State.

The Hornets sit at a disappointing 6-19 record this season, following an embarrassing sweep at the hands of Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Delaware State can’t seem to find its stride, losing 10 of its last 11 games with its only win against Wagner in a close 14-13 victory.

The Hornets’ offense has been nonexistent recently, as it was outscored by Fairleigh Dickinson 57-14 in their three-game series. Penn State should look to continue its offensive success against Delaware State, as runs scored will be the key to victory.

Junior Trey Paige out of Reading, Pennsylvania, has been a bright light in the dark for Delaware State on offense. The slugger boasts an impressive .394 batting average in 25 games played on 41 hits, 29 runs and 19 RBIs.

The Nittany Lions are not to be outdone on offense, as their recent success can be attributed to hitters such as Thomas Bramley and Jay Harry.

Harry, a junior out of Metuchen, New Jersey, has been a star in the batter’s box for Penn State, boasting a .300 batting average in 24 games played on 30 hits, 21 runs and 20 RBIs.

Bramley, a graduate student from Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, has been the Nittany Lions’ most consistent hitter, holding a .333 batting average in 24 games played on 29 hits, 17 runs and 15 RBIs.

Against a struggling opponent like Delaware State, Penn State has a good opportunity to get back into the win column and make a statement heading into the bulk of conference play.

