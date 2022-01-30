Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, notes

Penn State baseball added a piece for its future infield.

Catcher John DiGregorio announced Sunday night that he has committed to the Nittany Lions.

DiGregorio plays high school ball for Gill St. Bernard’s School in Gladstone, New Jersey.

The 2024 catcher also currently plays travel ball for the PA Shockers.

