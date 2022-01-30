Penn State baseball added a piece for its future infield.

Catcher John DiGregorio announced Sunday night that he has committed to the Nittany Lions.

I am honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Penn State University! I would like to thank my family and coaches for their support throughout this amazing journey #WeAre @16RobCooper @PitchTOpitch23 @CoachBurke5 @EliteSportsAdv @PA_Shockers pic.twitter.com/X1FpSsvJwl — John DiGregorio (@JDiGregorio8) January 31, 2022

DiGregorio plays high school ball for Gill St. Bernard’s School in Gladstone, New Jersey.

The 2024 catcher also currently plays travel ball for the PA Shockers.

