 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State baseball head coach Rob Cooper resigns at end of 2023 campaign

Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, notes

Penn State baseball's head coach, Rob Cooper, takes notes by the dugout between innings during a game against Nebraska held at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

 Erin O'Neill

Following 10 seasons as the head coach of the baseball program, Rob Cooper has announced his resignation effective at the end of the season.

In a decade-long tenure that featured the program's first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012, Cooper amassed 197 wins as the bench boss of the Nittany Lions.

Amid a nine game losing streak, Cooper announced his resignation with two final games remaining against Maryland as Penn State will look to finish .500 or better for the first time since 2016.

"I am beyond grateful for my time as the head baseball coach at Penn State,” Cooper said in a statement. “This is a special place, because of the special people who make it up. My family and I love Penn State. While I am disappointed I wasn’t able to get the baseball program the success it deserves, I am excited about the vision Dr. Kraft has for Penn State Athletics, the student-athletes and the baseball program."

With 12 players drafted throughout his time in Happy Valley, Cooper coached 2022 Milwaukee Brewers fourth round selection Matt Wood who became the program's highest drafted position player in Penn State history.

The national search for a new leader of the Nittany Lions will begin immediately.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a men's basketball and baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.