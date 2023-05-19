Penn State baseball head coach Rob Cooper resigns at end of 2023 campaign

Following 10 seasons as the head coach of the baseball program, Rob Cooper has announced his resignation effective at the end of the season.

In a decade-long tenure that featured the program's first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012, Cooper amassed 197 wins as the bench boss of the Nittany Lions.

Rob Cooper has stepped down as the head coach of Penn State Baseball.Thank you @16RobCooper for your 10 years leading our Nittany Lion program.https://t.co/f4NzUxPg4U#WeAre pic.twitter.com/nREQeHbBTh — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) May 19, 2023

Amid a nine game losing streak, Cooper announced his resignation with two final games remaining against Maryland as Penn State will look to finish .500 or better for the first time since 2016.

"I am beyond grateful for my time as the head baseball coach at Penn State,” Cooper said in a statement. “This is a special place, because of the special people who make it up. My family and I love Penn State. While I am disappointed I wasn’t able to get the baseball program the success it deserves, I am excited about the vision Dr. Kraft has for Penn State Athletics, the student-athletes and the baseball program."

With 12 players drafted throughout his time in Happy Valley, Cooper coached 2022 Milwaukee Brewers fourth round selection Matt Wood who became the program's highest drafted position player in Penn State history.

The national search for a new leader of the Nittany Lions will begin immediately.

