Well, it’s been a rough start.

Penn State left Cary, North Carolina, last weekend battered but not quite broken. The team went 1-3 with nearly every game entering double-digit scores.

In its debut last Friday, the blue and white was blown away by the Monmouth Hawks, who had been easily put aside by the Nittany Lions two years ago.

On Saturday, LIU and Penn State each took a game from a doubleheader series that produced a total of 36 runs by both teams.

And to end the weekend, the team played a relatively competitive ballgame with the Northeastern Huskies that fell apart in the ninth, leading to a 8-1 result to end the opening week of college baseball.

This weekend, the Nittany Lions will seek redemption in the USA Baseball Complex back in Cary against two unfamiliar opponents.

The blue and white opens the weekend with a 2 p.m. game against Maine, followed by a Saturday doubleheader, still against Maine.

To close out another weekend down south, Penn State will meet a new foe from an old world on Sunday.

Penn State has the potential to return to State College with a winning record on the field, or it may find itself in an even deeper deficit, or somewhere between.

Maine

It’ll be the Nittany Lions and Black Bears for three straight games in the USA Baseball Complex.

It hasn’t exactly been pretty for Maine down south, either. Last weekend, the Black Bears dropped three straight games to LSU with the closest loss having a difference of nine runs.

Though this may set the Nittany Lions’ minds at ease before the series, it must be noted that these losses came from the No. 8 team in the nation.

The team from the far north does have some power in the batter’s box with hitters like Ryan Turenne and Joe Bramanti.

Plus, Miami native Jake Marquez may find himself on the other end of the eastern seaboard, but that hasn’t stopped the infielder from generating four hits in his first ten at-bats.

On the other hand, Maine has struggled to find its place on the mound.

Of the eight pitchers who have thrown for an inning or more for the Black Bears, only two have recorded ERAs less than 10.

Pitchers like graduate student Brett Erwin, who gave up only 2 runs in 5 innings against LSU on Friday, could cause trouble for the blue and white, however.

William & Mary

The Tribe may offer a greater challenge to the Nittany Lions on Sunday. The green-and-yellow squad swept the Rhode Island Rams in three straight games at home last weekend.

Though admittedly working with a small sample size, all but one of William & Mary’s seven batters with more than 10 at-bats currently boast averages over .275.

In their first away game, the Tribe did fall to the Richmond Spiders but only by a three-run deficit.

Tribesmen like second baseman David Hogarth and third baseman Ben Williamson will seek to continue their hotstreaks against the blue and white.

Right fielder Matt Thomas, who currently holds a slugging percentage of .765, will likely be searching for long shots to follow up his team-leading 2 home runs in the opening weekend.

Although William & Mary is the alma mater of Thomas Jefferson, not all of its pitchers are created equal.

While many of the men from Williamsburg, Virginia, have thrown consistently from the mound like freshman Carter Lovasz — who has let up four runs in his eight innings pitched so far — others have been beat up badly in a short amount of time.

If the Nittany Lions hope for a win, consistency against lackluster pitching may be the key.

