Penn State will have to wait to make its 2022 debut in Happy Valley.

The blue and white's Tuesday home opener with Niagara was canceled due to poor field conditions caused by recent weather, according to the team's Twitter.

🚨Schedule Update🚨Due to recent weather and field conditions, our Tuesday game vs. Niagara has been canceled.The teams are scheduled to play on Wednesday at 5 p.m.➡️https://t.co/2sSis3aGKd#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Dc3DYsdI3V — Penn State Baseball (@PennStateBASE) March 14, 2022

The Nittany Lions are still set to take on the Purple Eagles in Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Penn State sits at 5-9 on the season and is coming off a series win over UMass in Cary, North Carolina.