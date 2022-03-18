To roaring fans and under home lights, Penn State defeated Milwaukee in its first appearance on Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season.

After a successful series against UMass and two canceled games against Niagara, the blue and white snagged a 6-4 victory in a cohesive appearance on its home bases.

The Nittany Lions started the game with packed bases after three walks in the first inning, but the blue and white failed to drive any of those basemen in.

The second was different, though. Milwaukee center fielder and State College Spike Luke Seidel couldn’t keep a warning track shot from Matt Wood in his glove, allowing two runners to score and a brief celebration for Wood on third.

Penn State starter Travis Luensmann held the Panthers scoreless until the fourth when a walk and two singles made it a one-run game.

Milwaukee came back swinging in fifth with a brutal hit-streak which scored two before coach Robb Cooper called to the bullpen for senior left-hander Tyler Shingledecker, who let up one more run to make it 4-2 before closing the inning.

A slow sixth from both teams allowed the blue and white to recharge and mount a response in the seventh. A single from Matt Wood began a hitting streak which drove in three runs, giving the Nittany Lions a 5-4 lead.

Nerves appeared to affect the Panthers as an overthrown return toss from Milwaukee’s catcher allowed sophomore Kyle Hannon to dive into home to a roaring crowd.

Jaden Henlin came in on the mound for Shingledecker in the seventh, shutting out the Panthers for the remainder of the game.

Adding one more run for insurance, center field Johnny Piacentino bounced a single to the outfield wall as Jay Harry scored to make it 6-4.

Jaden Henlin came in on the mound for Shingledecker in the seventh, shutting out the Panthers for the remainder of the game.

Pitching has its moments

Although it suffered a minor breakdown in the fifth, Penn State pitching showed some real prowess on Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday.

So far this season, it has not been uncommon for five or more to appear on the mound for the Nittany Lions in a game. But Friday night, three men on the mound handled Milwaukee without too much trouble.

Luensmann started the game with three straight scoreless innings, and when he began to falter, consistency man Shingledecker was able to drag the Lions out without too much damage.

Jaden Henline brought a simple and quick close with only two runs as insurance.

With 12 strikeouts and only one walk, the blue and white brought the power and the placement for its fans.

Wood is the whole tree

Though he struggled at times in Penn State’s run through the South, it wouldn’t be unfair to give Wood most of the credit for Friday’s win.

The junior from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, drove in the Nittany Lion’s first two runs and began the hitting streak that would drive in the rest.

Three-for-three, the blue and white’s catcher also managed to reach base on two walks throughout the game, with the second driving a Milwaukee pitcher off the mound.

Proving himself yet again as a team leader, Wood could be the power and consistency Penn State needs to win home games this season.

Some cohesiveness at last

The blue and white have occasionally suffered to better teams as they’ve struggled to find a cohesive play style this season. But Friday’s game looked different.

Pitching looked solid, and Cooper appeared much more hesitant to call on his bullpen when things looked dire.

With the help of Wood, the Nittany Lions had some hit streaks and the dugout atmosphere looked amiable and excited. Celebrations were common and comradery seemed to be high.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembly named new State College Spikes manager State College's MLB Draft League team will have a new leader at the helm for the 2022 season.