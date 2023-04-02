On a bright Sunday afternoon, Penn State followed the Ernie Banks mantra who famously said, “let’s play two.”

Despite a dominant performance from graduate student right-hander Steven Miller who recorded one of his best career outings in Game 1 and a strong offensive performance in Game 2, the Nittany Lions dropped both games by scores of 4-1 and 22-11.

Game 1

Penn State starter Daniel Ouderkirk looked strong and composed, striking out the first batter of the contest, but seemed to lose focus, falling twice on the mound after his follow-through.

The right-hander couldn’t shake off the uneasy feeling on the mound as four Indiana runners crossed the plate in the first two innings on one hit, four walks, and two hit batters.

After one and two-thirds innings, Ouderkirk was replaced by Miller.

Miller allowed the third and fourth Indiana runners to score on a single by first baseman Brock Tibbitts but the runs were credited to Ouderkirk.

After two innings, the Hoosiers held a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Penn State’s offense hit its stride in the bottom of the fourth inning as a triple by center fielder Johnny Piacentino followed by a double to deep right field by Grant Norris cut into the Indiana lead, making the score 4-1.

After the fourth inning, Miller and Ryan Kraft battled it out with neither team budging.

As Miller surpassed his career high in innings in a game, four hits, four strikeouts, and no walks kept Penn State in the ballgame.

Miller’s success continued through the ninth inning as the graduate student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pitched seven and one-third shutout innings.

After its lone run in the fourth, the Penn State offense struggled despite Miller’s success on the mound, trailing 4-1 after eight.

Despite long fly balls from Jay Harry and Piacentino in the bottom of the ninth, a pop-out from Norris gave the Hoosiers a 4-1 win. Indiana became the first road team to win at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season.

Game 2

With Penn State looking to bounce back and win its first series against Indiana since 2008, coach Rob Cooper turned to senior left-hander Jordan Morales who made his third start of the season.

For the third time during the series, Indiana struck first, capitalizing on an RBI single from freshman infielder Tyler Cerny who recorded his first hit of the weekend in the top of the second.

As Indiana returned to the plate in the top of the third inning, Morales allowed three consecutive walks, loading the bases for sophomore Josh Pyne who drove in a pair, giving the Hoosiers a 3-0 advantage.

The threat continued as sophomore outfielder Carter Mathison, who was hitless in his last 10 at-bats, roped another two-out single to drive in Tibbits and give Indiana a 4-0 lead.

On back-to-back swings in the bottom of the third, junior infielder Kyle Hannon and graduate student Thomas Bramley blasted a pair of pitches over the right-centerfield wall, cutting the deficit to one as Hannon crushed his sixth of the season and Bramley his third.

After Harry and Piacentino posted back-to-back singles, the no-out rally continued as freshman Bobby Marsh and redshirt senior Josh Spiegel continued the onslaught, giving the Nittany Lions a 6-4 advantage.

Indiana responded in the fourth, tying the score 6-6, and after three and two-thirds innings, Morales was relieved by Connor Throneberry who struck out Tibbitts to strand a runner on third.

The long ball continued to dominate as Cerny launched one over the left-field wall for a three-run blast, putting Indiana ahead 9-6. After a Norris error, Devin Taylor drove in two runs to give the Hoosiers an 11-6 lead after the top of the fifth inning.

As sophomore right-hander Tommy Molsky entered, Indiana’s offense stayed hot as a single from senior Hunter Jessee extended the Hoosiers lead to 13-6 in the sixth.

Following a solo home run from Taylor in the top of the seventh, Spiegel recorded his fourth RBI of the game with a two-run double as Tayven Kelley drove him in, cutting Indiana’s lead to 14-9.

Penn State’s comeback continued after an RBI single from Bramley and a wild pitch that scored Derek Cease. Despite a strikeout from Marsh with the bases loaded, Penn State trailed 14-11 after seven innings.

As the Nittany Lions missed out on key opportunities including runners in scoring position in the 8th inning, Indiana stormed ahead in the ninth with four runs, taking the series with a 22-run performance.

