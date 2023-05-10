Penn State baseball gets mercy-ruled by Omaha

The Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Omaha Mavericks in Omaha, Nebraska.

Graduate transfer right-hander Daniel Ouderkirk got the start for coach Rob Cooper’s squad.

The start was Ouderkirk’s first appearance since April 29, a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes where he only pitched one-third of an inning in relief of senior left-hander Jordan Morales. In that game, Ouderkirk allowed three runs to cross the plate on three hits.

After getting off to a stellar start for the Nittany Lions, Ouderkirk’s reliability has decreased as his ERA ballooned to 6.35 heading into the game.

Senior right-hander Alex Potter got the starting nod for Omaha. The start was just the second of the year for Potter.

Penn State was able to strike first the top of the first inning on a two-out single from freshman designated hitter Bobby Marsh that scored graduate transfer Thomas Bramley.

After facing only five Maverick batters and allowing four runs to cross the plate without recording a single out, Ouderkirk was pulled from the game in favor of sophomore right-hander Connor Throneberry.

Throneberry was able to give the Nittany Lions two solid innings, in which he only allowed one run to score.

Redshirt freshman right-hander Ben DeMell was sent out for the bottom of the third inning.

After allowing four more runs to score for Omaha, DeMell was relieved from the game having only gone one-third of an inning.

DeMell was relieved by junior right-hander Carson Kohls. Kohls was able to get the Nittany Lions out of the inning without allowing another run to cross the plate, however, the Nittany Lions were down 9-1 through one-third of the game.

After two walks and a wild pitch in the fourth inning, Kohls was pulled from the game in favor of junior right-hander Chad Rogers.

Rogers was able to only allow one run to cross the plate on a sacrifice fly to deep left field in Inning 4.

The Nittany Lions were able to get the bases loaded in the fifth inning, but were unable to capitalize and didn’t score a run.

After giving up a ground-rule double to first baseman Eddie Satisky, Rogers was taken out of the game and replaced by freshman left-hander Jacob Coffin.

It was only the fifth appearance of the year for Coffin. In the limited playing time that Coffin received up to this point, he was quite reliable, only allowing one run to cross the plate through nine innings pitched.

After walking the first batter that he faced, Coffin gave up a no-doubt three-run homer to deep left field to junior left-fielder Cam Frederick which increased the Maverick lead to 13-1.

After being unable to record an out, Coffin was pulled from the game in favor of Penn State’s seventh pitcher of the night. That seventh pitcher came in the form of senior left-hander Kellan Tulio.

The last time Tulio was on the bump was May 6 against Rutgers, where he pitched one inning for the Nittany Lions allowing no runs to score.

The first batter that Tulio faced was outfielder Haiden Hunt, who hit another homerun for the Mavericks to increase their lead to 16-1.

Alex Potter was relieved from the game for Omaha at the start of the sixth inning in favor of junior left-hander Joel Benes.

In the seventh inning, Penn State brought two runs on the board as a result of a pair of RBI doubles from Derek Cease and Jake Cooper, but it clearly wasn’t enough.

After this inning, a mercy rule was agreed upon and Omaha defeated the Nittany Lions 16-3 to increase its losing streak to four games.

Penn State will face Nebraska this weekend in a critical Big Ten conference series in which the Nittany Lions will need to win all three games to have a chance of being able to play in the Big Ten Tournament.

