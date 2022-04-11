Penn State will enter one of the toughest stretches of its season with games against two offensive juggernauts in West Virginia and Purdue on the horizon.

The Nittany Lions will enter the week sporting a 12-17 record, following a tightly contested series loss to Northwestern.

Penn State has played a better brand of baseball recently, but it will need to continue to improve if it wants to pick up some wins over stiff competition this week.

Here’s a look at the opponents the Nittany Lions’ will face off against.

West Virginia

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad will begin the action on Tuesday when it welcomes West Virginia for a midweek clash at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The game will mark the first of two battles between the teams this season, with the second game slated for April 27 in West Virginia.

The Mountaineers enter with a record of 20-10, including a 5-1 record in the Big 12 good for first place in the conference.

West Virginia will look to stay hot, entering with a 10-2 record in its last 12 contests, including a series victory over No. 23 TCU.

The Mountaineers, like Penn State, are led on offense by their catcher.

Sophomore McGwire Holbrook is batting a team-leading .349 with three home runs. He’s not alone though, as West Virginia has five other batters hitting over .300 in at least 60 at bats and eight other players who have registered at least one home run this season.

A large part of the Mountaineers’ offense comes once their batters have gotten on base. The team has attempted a whopping 129 stolen bases, converting on 102 of them.

It’s a strategy head coach Randy Mazey has become famous for, and the Mountaineers are arguably the best in the country when it comes to swiping bags.

This could be a problem for Penn State, which has allowed opponents to convert on 24 of 29 stolen base attempts this season.

Pitching isn’t West Virginia’s strong suit, but the team’s best arm belongs to reliever Trey Braithwaite, who currently posts a 1.35 ERA through 20 innings and a 23-to-eight strikeout-to-walk ratio.

There are a number of different starters the Mountaineers could roll out on Tuesday, as eight different pitchers have started for them this season.

However, West Virginia tends to save its best pitchers for the weekend, meaning Penn State likely won’t face its top arms.

Purdue

Penn State is still searching for its first series win in conference play, and it’s unlikely they’ll find it against Purdue.

The Boilermakers will make the trip to Happy Valley holding a record of 21-7 and sitting at 3-4 in Big Ten play.

Unlike West Virginia, Purdue has been struggling of late, winning just three of its last nine games, including getting swept by Illinois.

It hasn’t been all bad, though, as the offense has put up 17 runs twice and 16 runs once in the last five games, and has been one of the best in the country at producing runs this season.

Evan Albrecht is batting .420 to start the season and has appeared in every game for Purdue in 2022. The senior has accumulated 40 hits, which leads the team, and has converted on 13 of 14 stolen base attempts.

CJ Valdez (.372) and Cam Thompson (.340) have also been swinging the bats well for the Boilermakers.

Thompson brings the power to the lineup, with ten home runs, good for third most in the Big Ten. Aside from Thompson, only one Boilermaker has gone deep more than twice (Troy Viola with 4).

On the other side of the ball, Purdue has relied predominantly on three different starters.

Jackson Smeltz, Wyatt Wendell and Troy Wansing account for 23 of the team’s 28 starts this season, so the Nittany Lions can expect to see some combination of the trio on the mound this weekend.

Wansing, a freshman, has put up an impressive 3.41 ERA in eight appearances but it was 1.75 prior to his most recent appearance. Smeltz (2.66) and Wendell (4.30), both redshirt juniors, have also been solid options. Despite having the worst ERA of the three, Wendell has shown the most control, striking out 34 opposing batters and walking only seven.

The Nittany Lions will certainly have their hands full against two 20-win powerhouses, but their pitchers have proven capable of stifling dynamic offenses in the past.

