The Big Ten conference released its all-conference teams on Tuesday, and several Penn Staters were included.

Junior Matt Wood, redshirt junior Josh Spiegel and freshman Anthony Steele were all honored for standout seasons.

Congrats to the 2022 #B1GBaseball standouts who earned postseason honors! ⚾️ Check out the full list here: https://t.co/73UjQmE10w — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 24, 2022

After posting the highest batting average in the conference in the regular season, Wood was awarded first-team honors at catcher. He was voted to the second team last season, in the designated hitter position.

Additionally, Spiegel earned All Big-Ten second-team honors at the designated hitter position. The part-time catcher and first baseman played in all 52 games for Penn State, posting a .305 batting average and mashing 10 home runs.

The final Nittany Lion to be honored was Steele, who was awarded a spot on the All Big-Ten freshman team as a designated hitter. Steele started in 25 games for the blue and white and hit .250 on the year.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE