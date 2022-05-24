Penn State Baseball vs West Viginia, Steele

First basemen Anthony Steele (30) catches a line drive during the baseball team's game against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. West Virginia beat Penn State 8-4 loss.

 Caleb Craig

The Big Ten conference released its all-conference teams on Tuesday, and several Penn Staters were included.

Junior Matt Wood, redshirt junior Josh Spiegel and freshman Anthony Steele were all honored for standout seasons. 

After posting the highest batting average in the conference in the regular season, Wood was awarded first-team honors at catcher. He was voted to the second team last season, in the designated hitter position.

Additionally, Spiegel earned All Big-Ten second-team honors at the designated hitter position. The part-time catcher and first baseman played in all 52 games for Penn State, posting a .305 batting average and mashing 10 home runs.

The final Nittany Lion to be honored was Steele, who was awarded a spot on the All Big-Ten freshman team as a designated hitter. Steele started in 25 games for the blue and white and hit .250 on the year.

