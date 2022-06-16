Penn State Baseball vs. Michigan State, Mellott

Penn State added two new future players over the last few days.

Ryan Walsh announced via his Twitter that he will be joining the Nittany Lions. Walsh is an outfielder and right-handed pitcher out of Bethel Park High School.

While Walsh does not graduate high school until 2025, another commitment came in a few days later that will join the blue and white next season.

First baseman and outfielder Bobby Marsh announced Thursday that he was flipping his commitment from Florida Atlantic to Penn State.

Marsh is the 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania out of Bellefonte Area High School. The lefty was ranked the third-best first baseman in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021.

