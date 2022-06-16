Penn State added two new future players over the last few days.

Ryan Walsh announced via his Twitter that he will be joining the Nittany Lions. Walsh is an outfielder and right-handed pitcher out of Bethel Park High School.

I am proud and honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Penn State University. I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me throughout my journey. Thank you to all my coaches who made me the player I am today.🦁 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/i3YmgA7WND — Ryan Walsh (@Walsh43_) June 7, 2022

While Walsh does not graduate high school until 2025, another commitment came in a few days later that will join the blue and white next season.

First baseman and outfielder Bobby Marsh announced Thursday that he was flipping his commitment from Florida Atlantic to Penn State.

I would like to thank FAU baseball for giving me an opportunity to be apart of their program. With that being said, I am excited and blessed to announce that I will be transferring to Penn State to continue my baseball and academic careers. #Weare pic.twitter.com/ERIMdiuCol — Bobby Marsh (@_bobbymarsh) June 16, 2022

Marsh is the 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania out of Bellefonte Area High School. The lefty was ranked the third-best first baseman in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021.

