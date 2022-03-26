Six hours of baseball will take a toll on any team, but for Penn State, things only got better as the sun set on Happy Valley.

The blue and white entered Friday’s doubleheader as home underdogs against Rutgers, a 14-win outfit.

Despite the stacked odds, the Nittany Lions battled through two close games. The first was a 6-4 defeat, with the second game being an 8-6 victory.

In its Big Ten opener, the home team flashed much more energy than it did in its back-to-back losses to Milwaukee and Youngstown State.

Offensively, the Nittany Lions looked like a completely different ballclub, cranking nine extra base hits over the course of 18 innings.

Three of those hits were home runs, two coming off the bat of shortstop Jay Harry in the second game of the doubleheader. For the sophomore, the performance was the culmination of his self-reflection.

“I’ve been struggling a lot recently, [I’ve] been in my own head,” Harry said. “That’s when I realized I had to simplify everything and just see the ball better.”

Harry, who’s never missed a start in his collegiate career, called it his “career game.”

Other key pieces of the lineup stepped up on the plate as well, with junior Matt Wood earning three RBIs and redshirt junior Josh Spiegel getting two, including a home run.

Outside of infielder Kyle Hannon, who was absent from Friday’s games, the blue and white were playing at full strength.

The pitching unit also exerted all of its power Friday, as all four pitchers that have gotten starts this season appeared on the mound.

“We used our best pitchers to help us win today, so we have to take a look at who’s available tomorrow,” coach Rob Cooper said.

Cooper said he was proud of the effort his team put out, and optimistic of his group’s chances of winning the series on Saturday.

“I told the guys, ‘let’s just focus on being competitive and playing hard’,” Cooper said.

The ninth-year coach likened the back-and-forth nature of the games to a boxing match, where the sides “give a punch and take a punch.”

As for punching hard, Harry said his team has to “stick to [its] approach.”

“We’ve been hitting the ball hard the last couple of games, but just not getting rewarded for it,” Harry said.

In its previous two games, Penn State managed a combined 11 hits, but only recorded one run.

On Friday, the blue and white were much more efficient, racking up 19 total hits and scoring 12 runs to show for it.

The series victory is within sight for a Nittany Lions team that is picking up momentum for itself now.

“If we can win tomorrow and [the other Big Ten teams] don’t go 3-0, then we’re in first place [in the Big Ten],” Cooper said.

Harry offered a very simple statement on what Penn State needs to do to defeat the Scarlet Knights.

“We have to let our balls hang,” the sophomore said.

