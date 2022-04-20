Penn State may not normally be rabbits, but in Wednesday’s matchup against Mount St. Mary’s, it may have had the rabbit's foot on the base paths.

In the 11-6 victory over the team from Emmitsburg, Maryland, the Nittany Lions stole five bases, more than any game this season by three.

While the blue and white has been fairly consistent offensively, especially in the first half of its batting order, the team has been less than veracious in Ricky Henderson’s department.

Before Wednesday, Penn State had 17 successful stolen bases this season. Though the team has attempted 30 steals, it’s only managed to reach the next bag safely 57% of the time.

Against the Mountaineers, however, head coach Rob Cooper said he saw some weaknesses which made his team’s baseline thievery a bit easier.

Cooper said he clocked many of the deliveries of the opposing team’s pitchers, which sometimes went as long as 1.5 seconds, enough for his runners to get the jump, he said. Only adding to the slow deliveries were the pitchers’ somewhat predictable pitching cycles, he said.

Plus, he said he found flaws in the Mountaineer infield’s tactic for holding men on base.

“We gambled there, and we were able to take advantage of it,” the coach said.

Two of the evening’s steals came from one utility play made in the third inning with Jay Harry and Matt Wood on the corners, a classic conundrum for most defenses.

Matt Wood feigned a steal to second while Harry creeped off third. The Mountaineers then threw toward second base before redirecting the ball too late toward a steaming Harry at home plate. Both Nittany Lions were safe.

Cooper said the team practices plays like this frequently, though he said he thought Harry could have gotten a better jump toward home.

“I thought the play was closer than it needed to be, but it worked,” Cooper said.

The coach said he runs the Penn State offense, but he would like to see his players begin to read opposing defenses better to take their own initiative, calling the blue and white’s tactics “too tentative.”

Kyle Hannon, though out with a hand injury, is close to this mark, Cooper mentioned.

Before Wednesday, not one player had attempted more than five stolen bases on the season. And of the two who had dashed with a free base in mind five times, Harry and Billy Gerlott, neither had been able to reach the next successfully more than 60% of the time.

Penn State’s most successful thief has been Cole Bartels, who has gone three for four on his attempts, and achieved two RBI doubles against the Mountaineers.

One blue and white base runner did fall to Mountie catcher Thomas Bramley, though. C.J. Pittaro was thrown out at second, which, according to Cooper, was because of an anticipated breaking ball, which failed to appear.

On the other side of things, Penn State managed to hold back Mount St. Mary’s on the base paths, a team with typically kleptomaniac tendencies.

On the year, the Mountaineers have 70 stolen bases and have snagged bags successfully 79% of the time before Wednesday. Against Penn State, the team only achieved a single free base.

Blue and white second baseman Ben Kaihler, known to many of his teammates for his speed, managed to snag two bases for himself on Wednesday.

Cooper said the junior lacks experience, though he believes he could be the type of ball player with 30 stolen bags in a year.

“He hasn’t had an opportunity to really be in those situations to run and make mistakes and learn from it so that he can be an automatic guy,” Cooper said.

Though tonight showed success unseen by the Nittany Lions thus far, Cooper said it doesn’t change the strategy for baserunning in the future.

“We’re not a team of rabbits that can run at will,” he said. “So, we have to be a little more picky about when we go, but a lot of that can be changed just by our guys getting some confidence.”

