While it was rightfully outshined by Rutgers' 20-run performance, Penn State’s offense was no slouch Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions put up six runs on one of the Big Ten’s best pitching staffs, marking three straight games with at least four runs for the blue and white.

In total, Penn State averaged six runs across its three contests against a Rutgers pitching staff that ranked second in the Big Ten in ERA through its first 21 games.

One player in particular who made an impact in each game against the Scarlet Knights was junior center fielder Johnny Piacentino.

Piacentino registered an RBI in every game over the weekend, including two Saturday, for a total of four in three games.

While hitting is an inherently individual activity, Piacentino pinpointed team-first play as the main ingredient for his squad to continue its offensive success moving forward.

“Every single player is really selfless, we all believe in each other,” Piacentino said. “We just try to get the next guy up, and then just go from there and let everyone do their job.”

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native has been battling nagging injury problems all season, which has limited his season to just 10 of the team’s 21 games thus far.

However, these problems seem to be in the past for Piacentino who said he’s “completely fine after dealing with “a little bit of tweaks.”

When healthy, the third-year Nittany Lion is an every-day player for coach Rob Cooper in the outfield.

Another one of Cooper’s consistent starters is junior catcher Matt Wood, who put together yet another superb day at the plate.

Wood went 3-for-4 with three singles in the afternoon rubber match against the Scarlet Knights, bringing his season batting average to .382 through 20 games.

Cooper praised his starting catcher’s ability to maintain his poise at the plate, regardless of what the scoreboard reads.

“[Wood]’s a really good player. He’s gonna go in with a real approach and he’s gonna stick to it,” Cooper said. “He’s gonna compete the same as if a game was 5-5 the ninth, or we’re up 10-nothing or down 10-nothing.”

Both Wood and Piacentino registered RBIs in Penn State’s big fifth inning, a frame in which it scored five of its six runs.

In the fifth inning, Cooper said his team finally followed through with the game plan surrounding Rutgers’ starting pitcher.

Cooper said his hitters were finally willing to lay off of the high fastball and get on top of the ones that they did hit.

Penn State’s coach said his team waited too long to make that adjustment and added later that he thinks the offense can improve even more moving forward.

“I actually think we can be even better,” Cooper said. “If we will commit to a plan of attack against somebody and force them to make an adjustment, then we’ve got a shot.”

Going into its series with Rutgers, the blue and white ranked dead last in the conference in runs scored, registering just 71 in its first 18 games.

Needless to say, Penn State drastically improved offensively against a good team despite the series loss.

The blue and white has now scored 89 runs across 21 games, good enough for 4.23 runs per game, a solid improvement from the 3.94 it entered the series with.

As far as the loss goes, Piacentino saw that it was important for his team to find the good in a blowout defeat.

“We were down a lot early, at least had a little bit of a comeback there in the middle part [of the game],” Piacentino said. “At least we showed a little bit of fight.”

