Penn State got off to a good start in its series with Purdue, taking Game 1 with a 12-7 win on a brisk Thursday night.

The first of three games in the series provided plenty of fireworks. The teams combined for 19 runs and 28 hits on the evening.

The blue and white scored 12 runs on Purdue, good for the Nittany Lions’ second highest total of the year, behind only their win against Long Island back in February.

Penn State’s 12 runs are also the highest scoring output against a Big Ten opponent this season.

The Nittany Lions managed to score more in Game 1 than in their entire three-game series with Northwestern last weekend, and coach Rob Cooper and company tied their total from the Maryland series earlier in the year.

Each member of Penn State’s starting lineup recorded at least one hit against Purdue’s pitching staff. The Nittany Lions put eight of their nine starters across the plate to add to their scoring total. Highlighted by its eight run third-inning, the Penn State offense was consistent all night.

After giving up four runs in the top of the third inning, the Penn State batters exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the third.

Cooper was impressed how well his guys bounced back in that third inning.

“I mean, it was pretty flat in the dugout after they scored four,” Cooper said. “...We were basically like, ‘hey, if you believe you can win, then we need to start acting like it.’”

Cooper compared this game to a boxing match. He said at some point technique and finesse go out the window, and you just have to start swinging.

The starting lineup for the Nittany Lions have gone through several stretches this season where it has gone into a slump, and the blue and white did a great job avoiding such a stretch against the Boilermakers.

Even when Penn State wasn’t putting points on the board, it was still consistently getting hits and putting pressure on Purdue’s pitchers.

Tayven Kelley had a great game for the blue and white, recording two hits, one run and three RBIs on the night. The junior outfielder’s double in the third inning scored three runs and broke the tie at four runs apiece.

The Nittany Lions would go up 8-4 shortly after Cole Bartels’ single allowed Kelley to run home.

“I just came in today trying to simplify what I was doing at the plate,” the Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, native said. “I wasn’t trying to put much thought into it.”

Averaging just 0.5 hits in his last 12 appearances going into Thursday’s matchup, Kelley said the key to getting back to his best was to just stay the course.

“I was struggling as of late,” Kelley said, “So to take off — just continue doing what I’m doing, sticking with it.”

Despite being out-hit by the Boilermakers, the Nittany Lions took the first game of the series and gave themselves a boost of confidence heading into the remaining two games of the series.

