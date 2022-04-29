While Penn State’s Movin’ On musical festival blared a couple hundred yards away, neither the Nittany Lions or Omaha Mavericks could find a way to move on from each other in a close Friday game.

The blue and white ultimately prevailed with an 8-7 victory in the first game of its weekend home series.

Keeping with their now-natural tradition of falling behind early, the Nittany Lions allowed their opponent to put up a run in the top of the first, though they matched the Mavericks in the bottom half of the inning.

A slow and ultimately barren second and third led to a four-run fourth inning from the blue and white. A deep center field triple from Johnny Piacentino drove in two, and an even deeper center shot from Josh Spiegel made it 5-1.

Sophomore Carson Kohls was beat up in his brief appearance, letting up four runs in just a one-third of an inning.

Right-hander Jaden Henline allowed two more scores but closed out the game, winning his first career game.

Penn State nearly equalized things the next inning, adding one run after some heads-up baserunning from junior Tayven Kelley.

Seventh inning errors allowed the blue and white to tie things up at seven in the late game.

A long and tense bottom of the eighth saw Penn State inch ahead as a failed pick at first drove in the Nittany Lion leading run. Jay Harry closed out the tight game with three straight groundouts in the six position.

No Man Left Behind?

The base paths were consistently active on Friday, but the route from third to home seemed occasionally difficult to traverse for both squads.

Both the Nittany Lions and Mavericks found themselves with bases loaded multiple times throughout the game, but often these eager runners were forced to stay put until it came time to jog back to the dugout.

Omaha left 10 of their men stranded on the bags, but the Nittany Lions outdid them with 13 of their own left to remain run-less.

In a tight game, which saw bursts of runs in ebbs and flows, any of these basemen could have provided the needed insurance runs for a win.

Regal Spiegel

Backup catcher Josh Spiegel has recently proved himself a valid counterpart to his position partner Matt Wood. The redshirt junior has hits in eight of his past 10 games.

This streak has raised the Jeanette, Pennsylvania, native’s batting average back above .300, with it currently sitting at .312, making him one of only three Nittany Lions to currently claim this status.

In Friday’s appearance, Spiegel went 2-for-5 with an RBI from his 410-foot stand-up double to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park’s deepest section.

Working toward a team record above .500 by season’s end, Spiegel’s recent streak could prove to be the difference for Penn State in the last section of the season.

Numbers from the mound

Penn State deviated from its usual pitching course on Friday, throwing its starter Luensmann in a more traditional four-inning run before relieving him when things got sticky.

The right-handed sophomore threw in the mid-90s throughout his appearance and put up six strikeouts.

But through his moments of success, the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native also occasionally struggled with control, as he walked five batters Friday night.

Some sloppy work from Kohls allowed Henline to record his first win of the season with four strikeouts and only one walk.

The Mavericks, however, struggled to maintain control, walking nine batters and only sending away three.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE