Game 2 of Penn State’s home series against Purdue got off to a rockier start than the Nittany Lions could have imagined going in.

The Boilermakers got the ball rolling with a single from leadoff man Curtis Washington Jr. From there, the visiting team could only sit back and watch Penn State’s bumbling defense.

A hit-by-pitch followed by back-to-back errors charged to second baseman Derek Cease allowed Purdue to stake a 1-0 lead.

Purdue would pour it on with a pair of doubles off the bats of Troy Viola and Pablo Lanzarote. By the inning’s end, Purdue had a comfortable 5-0 lead.

It’s not the first time a sluggish start has set the team back; Thursday’s game saw Penn State fall behind 4-0 before rallying back.

“We just haven’t been ready, and that’s my fault,” coach Rob Cooper said. “[Starting fast] is something we talk about and prepare for, but obviously, I’m not getting through on it.”

The nightmare start for pitcher Kellan Tulio didn’t end there. The Louisville transfer allowed seven runs by the middle of the third frame, when he was replaced by Mason Mellott.

To make matters worse, Cooper was ejected from the proceedings after arguing against a controversial call at first base, where Purdue runner Paul Toetz apparently eluded what looked to be a sure tag from first baseman Cole Bartels.

The play resulted in another score for the Boilermakers, and a premature exit for the blue and white’s skipper.

Going into the bottom of the fifth, Penn State trailed 9-2 and had every reason to bow out of Friday night’s game.

But if there’s anything to know about a Cooper-coached team, it’s that they will never quit.

This extends to his assistant coach, Sean Moore, who stepped up to lead the team from the third inning onward.

“Moore told us ‘Hey, let’s get it together,’” outfielder Billy Gerlott said. “‘Let’s show up, wake up and play some baseball.’”

The sophomore certainly bought into Moore’s words, going 3-for-4 on the night, including a double and his first career home run.

The Nittany Lions sprung into action in the bottom of the fifth inning, earning a run off a sacrifice fly and later from a wild pitch by pitcher Jackson Smeltz.

In the seventh inning, Penn State had its best chance to make the game interesting.

After Gerlott’s solo home run, two walks and a beaned batter, the home team had the bases loaded with one out and Josh Spiegel to the plate.

“When the bases were loaded, there were a lot of guys excited — a lot of emotions,” Gerlott said.

“It didn’t have to be all three [runs]. Just at least getting one makes people start to lose their confidence and deflate.”

Spiegel, with his 14 extra-base hits this season, is exactly who Penn State wanted in this situation.

It just wasn’t the redshirt junior’s day, however. He’d finish 0-for-4, including a strikeout in this at-bat.

The next batter, Johnny Piacentino, flied out, stranding three baserunners and Penn State’s comeback bid in one fell swoop. He also went without a hit Friday night.

Cooper, who sat in the clubhouse during his team’s comeback attempt, was “extremely happy” with his team’s effort, but he said he wished it would’ve come earlier.

“If we come out with that mentality from the beginning, the score might be flipped,” Cooper said. “You can’t wait until you’re down to do that.”

To launch a successful comeback bid, a team needs two key things: a defense that can limit scoring and an offense that can put up points in bunches.

The blue and white had the former working for it, with the bullpen allowing only two runs in the final four innings.

Offensively, however, Penn State just couldn’t do enough.

Only four different players had hits against Purdue’s pitching, while batters 3-6 in the order were a combined 0-for-16 at the plate.

With the series tied 1-1, the Nittany Lions look for a complete performance Saturday in their pursuit for a Big Ten series victory.

