Penn State’s Tuesday night clash with Youngstown State proved to be a pitching duel, and the home team didn’t do enough to claim victory on the Medlar Field at Lubrano Park battlefield, falling 2-1.

Just two days removed from a 12-0 shutout loss to Milwaukee, the blue and white again struggled to produce points.

“We have to be better with runners in scoring position,” sophomore outfielder Billy Gerlott said.

Gerlott, who had two of Penn State’s seven hits Tuesday, said it’s “frustrating” to miss scoring opportunities. The Nittany Lions stranded nine baserunners, compared to the Penguins five left on base.

One of those runners had a golden opportunity to score in the fifth inning, but the Nittany Lion didn’t make the 90-foot dash from third base to home plate.

After freshman Anthony Steele hit a single, graduate student Cole Bartels looked poised to round third base and break for home. Instead, he just stopped.

“[The coaches] teach that: Two outs, two strikes, [the baserunner’s] gotta go,” coach Rob Cooper said. “[Bartels] probably should have scored there.”

Penn State could have had more offense, but an opportunistic Youngstown State defense took away several “super big” potential hits that could have turned the tide of the game.

“Any run at the collegiate level [is important] because you never know which run is going to be the one that’s going to win you the game,” sophomore Kyle Hannon said.

The disappointing offensive performance, ultimately, took away from what was an excellent defensive performance by the blue and white.

Seven players saw time on the mound, as Cooper stayed true to his belief that using his pitchers in “short bursts” would give the team its “best chance to win.”

Against the Penguins, this strategy worked wonders.

Five hits, 12 strikeouts and just one walk made up a very solid day. The difference on Tuesday was the two unearned runs that reared their ugly heads.

The first score for the visitors came in the sixth inning, when junior Braeden O’Shaughnessy hit a ground ball toward third baseman Ben Kailher, who was making his first start of the season at the position.

Kailher fielded the ball, but hesitated slightly on the throw, allowing O’Shaughnessy to reach first base, while senior Lucas Nasonti crossed home plate to get the Penguins on the board.

The run in the ninth inning was the most egregious allowed by Penn State.

O’Shaughnessy, again, reached base on a single, putting the game-winning run for Youngstown State on first.

The next batter struck out, but the payoff pitch slipped by redshirt junior catcher Josh Spiegel, allowing O’Shaughnessy to reach second base.

The following at-bat presented junior Andre Good with the opportunity to bring in the run. Good didn’t have to do a thing.

Penn State practically handed the Penguins the win, as Steele, who moved from designated hitter to pitcher, threw a passed ball followed by a wild pitch. O’Shaughnessy scored, and that was all she wrote.

Cooper maintained his team pitched “great”, and they were simply “unlucky” with the miscues.

“We pitched well enough to win, [we had] a good enough defense,” Cooper said. “We just didn’t do enough offensively.

“Any time you lose, that’s frustrating.”

