The Nittany Lions, utilizing numerous pitchers and mixing up the order, held the game to a 1-1 tie until errors in the ninth pulled out the rug on the blue and white.

A one-two-three inning in the first from junior starter Kellan Tulio was quickly followed up by a pitching change in the second to Jaden Henline and the third to Jordan Morales in an apparently novel strategy for the blue and white.

Unlike their last meeting with the Penguins, when the Nittany Lions scored 10 runs in the second inning, things were quiet on offense until the fourth when an RBI single from left fielder Tayven Kelley drove in the first run of the game before Kelley was tagged out in a rundown.

Penn State again cracked their bats in the fifth, and with the aid of a Youngstown error, loaded the bases. Ultimately a fielder’s choice from Anthony Steele ended the rally without any insurance runs, keeping the score 1-0.

A response from the Penguins finally came in the sixth when a base hit and a Penn State error tied up the score 1-1 as the sun set at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Under the lights, Youngstown again found themselves in a tense spot with men on first and second, necessitating a pitching change. Junior Alex Cordona managed to keep the score tied, however, after tripping up Anthony Steele on an off-speed pitch.

Steele then offered his arm in the top of the ninth, hoping to shut down any Penguin advance. But after a single placed a man on first, two passed balls and a wild pitch allowed him to cross the diamond unopposed to make the score 2-1 as the Nittany Lions tried to mount a comeback in their final at-bats.

Pitching potpourri

Nine innings, seven pitchers.

This isn’t necessarily bizarre in a season that has seen multiple games with eight pitchers, but the circumstances were.

Though only one run was let up and several innings went one, two, three, no pitcher threw for more than two innings total.

Head coach Rob Cooper has mentioned the team’s pitching philosophy relies on frequent change and fresh arms, but tonight’s strategy appeared to be something else entirely.

Consistency-men like Tyler Shingledecker and Jaden Henline, who are normally reserved for rallies and tough spots, threw in the middle of the ball game without any clear and present danger.

It could be Cooper saving his arms for the weekend series against Rutgers or maybe the beginning of something else.

Shuffling the deck

The Nittany Lion lineup looked a bit different than normal on Tuesday.

Mainstays like junior catcher Matt Wood and sophomore infielder Kyle Hannon were strangely absent on the diamond and in the chalk boxes.

Wood skinned a knee in Friday’s game and exited Sunday’s game after an injury, though Hannon’s absence was unaccounted for.

This rearranged the batting order and normal infielders. Tyson Cooper started and played second base and redshirt junior Josh Spiegel caught in place of Wood.

Cole Bartels, like in Sunday’s Milwaukee matchup, led off, relegating Jay Harry, the normal opener, to the six batter.

Penguin dives

While Penn State’s offense didn’t show off too much of its stripes on Tuesday, several deep shots showed the power of some of its batsmen.

These deep shots, though, seemed to miraculously find their way into Youngstown gloves.

An over-the-shoulder catch at the warning track in center saved what surely would’ve been an extra-base hit early in the game. Later, a similar on-the-run catch was made in left field, which would have scored Penn State runs.

A sharp line drive to center was also snagged by the same fielder, again saving Youngstown’s defense.

Though the Penguins had three errors on the day, these couple snags allowed them a chance to stay in the game.

