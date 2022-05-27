Back in March, Penn State and Rutgers faced off in a conference matchup. The Scarlet Knights took the series 2-1, but much has changed since that chilly weekend in Happy Valley.

Fast forward to the winner’s bracket of the Big Ten Tournament, where the two teams met again in Omaha, Nebraska.

Despite rallying in the ninth, the Nittany Lions lost 5-4 to the Scarlet Knights in extra innings.

Defense was the name of the game through the first five innings, with neither team able to generate much at the plate.

Left fielder Cole Bartels slapped a base hit in the first inning, but that would be all from the blue and white’s offense for a while. From there, the next 14 batters were retired by pitcher Nathan Florence.

Freshman Derek Cease fouled out to keep the scoreboard blank after Penn State answered with an opportunity of its own in the bottom of the fifth inning, getting two aboard with two outs.

The Scarlet Knights broke through in the next frame, with catcher Nick Cimillo lining a double to bring Ryan Lasko home and grant Rutgers a 1-0 lead. In the seventh, infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer hustled for a two-out double, and was driven home by Richie Schiekofer, who gave his team a 2-0 lead.

Coach Steve Owens’ team took a 4-0 lead in the eighth on a two-RBI single from Chase Brito.

Penn State fought back in a big way, though, rallying in the bottom of the ninth frame to tie things up, before a strikeout from pinch hitter C.J. Pittaro ended the miraculous inning.

Rutgers reclaimed its lead in the 10th inning on a sac fly, securing the 5-4 win.

Different starters, same results

Friday’s game pitted two starting pitchers who finished with very different regular seasons.

Rutgers graduate student Nathan Florence is a seasoned starter, making his 15th start of the season.

The Hartford transfer has been a strikeout machine, piling up 80 K’s in just under 60 innings of work before Friday. Florence didn’t disappoint in Omaha, sending 10 Nittany Lion batters to the dugout via strikeout, tying his season high.

For Penn State, junior Jordan Morales has been one of pitching coach Josh Newman’s best bullpen pitchers, but is new to the starting lineup, making just his second start this season.

The moment wasn’t too big for Morales, either, comfortably holding the Scarlet Knights scoreless through four and two-thirds innings of action.

Strikeout-fest

At Charles Schwab Field, both teams invested in the strikeout game and the pay-off was huge.

Rutgers and Penn State pitched for a combined 19 strikeouts, 10 of which came from a single Scarlet Knight.

It was a banner day for Florence, who gave the blue and white fits all day with his elite control on the mound.

The Nittany Lions were no slouches from the bump themselves, containing an explosive Scarlet Knights offense to just a handful of hits and five runs. ‘

Morales struck out five batters, with relievers Jaden Henline and Mason Mellott adding another K each.

Rematch awaits

With the loss, coach Rob Cooper’s team will drop out of the winner’s bracket and into an elimination game against a very familiar foe.

Awaiting the Nittany Lions is Iowa, a squad that kept its tournament hopes afloat in an intense 5-4 victory over Purdue on Friday morning.

Just a day prior to Friday’s results, Penn State upset the three-seed Hawkeyes 5-2 on the back of a three-run homer from catcher Matt Wood.

Iowa will get its shot at revenge Saturday when it looks to knock out the blue and white.

