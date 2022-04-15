After taking the opening game of the series in an offense-heavy performance, Penn State looked to secure a series victory over visiting Purdue in Game 2.

However, Purdue came out firing and took Round 2 by a score of 11-5, led by strong performances on both sides of the ball against the Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers wasted no time getting on the board, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning off of three hits and a pair of Penn State errors.

The blue and white responded quickly, with Matt Wood sending a two-run home run out of the deepest part of the field off of the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, Purdue’s Jackson Smeltz.

In the third inning, Purdue packed the sacks, and a walk sent one run across the plate. On the following play, a highly questionable call resulted in another run for Purdue, as well as the ejection of Penn State coach Rob Cooper.

Purdue chugged along with runs in the fourth and fifth, pulling ahead 9-2.

Penn State got two runs back in the fifth when Wood registered a sacrifice fly which scored Billy Gerlott and Cole Bartels crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

The Nittany Lions continued to chip away, with a Billy Gerlott homer in the seventh, before Purdue got a pair of scores in the eighth to pull farther ahead.

That was all she wrote as Penn State fell 11-5 to its conference opponent.

Unstoppable force meets movable object

The train went off the tracks for Penn State defensively, as the team gathered four errors in the loss.

The team now has seven mishaps in the first two games of the series, while Purdue has posted back-to-back spotless performances defensively.

Of Purdue’s 11 runs on Friday, only six of them were listed as earned. Fielding errors are nothing new for the blue and white, but they were particularly costly in Friday night’s matchup.

However, this isn’t to take away from Purdue’s offensive performance. The Boilermakers entered the game averaging 8.63 runs in conference play, and they lived up that reputation.

By the end of Game 2 on Friday, Purdue had gathered 11 runs, 10 hits, seven walks and three hit-by-pitches.

Smeltz dealt

After burning through five pitchers in Game 1, the Purdue ace settled things down with six and one-third innings-worth of quality.

The redshirt junior made his ninth start of the season, entering with a 5-0 record. When he left the field 112 pitches later, he was sitting at 6-0.

Though his five runs allowed tied his season high, he provided much needed relief for the Boilermaker bullpen heading into the third and final game of the series.

Purdue only required one other pitcher to get through the game, leaving some of its top arms rested for Saturday’s rubber match.

All gas, no brakes

Purdue opened the game with a five-run first inning, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

The Boilermakers scored in five of nine innings, continuing to beat Penn State while it was down.

The Nittany Lions completed a four-run comeback in the series opener, but they were unable to repeat that success in Game 2.

Every time the Nittany Lions began to mount a comeback, Purdue responded by pulling away, keeping Penn State at arms length.

It was a team performance for the black and gold, as every batter in the starting lineup reached base at least once.

