The first inning brought the Nittany Lions up, but the other nine dragged them back down.

In a Big Ten matchup which saw little offensive action from either team, Northwestern was able to pull away in ten innings to take the series from Penn State with a 5-2 victory.

A pair of singles by Jay Harry and Johnny Piacentino followed by a hit batsman and a walk scored Penn State’s first two runs.

Steven Miller shut down any offensive attempts by the Wildcats, striking out two and only allowing two hits in the first third of the game, after allowing Northwestern hits which allowed the Wildcats to emerge victorious in ninth in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Left-hander Jordan Morales then came in for the blue and white, immediately struggling to keep the men in purple at bay. Two hits and a balk allowed the Wildcats their first run, though poor base running and a rundown out limited their scoring potential, which kept Penn State on top at 2-1.

Freshman Tommy Molsky briefly appeared though a snag in the seventh saw his exit in favor of Mason Mellott.

Mellott found himself with the bases loaded and a full count in a deep seventh inning slump, walking in the tying run.

In the ninth and tenth, Penn State made two attempts to charge home to take the lead, though bullets from the Northwestern outfield halted each attempt and kept the purple men alive.

A stand-up double from the Wildcats in the bottom of the tenth followed by a walk allowed for Stephen Hrustich to mosey to the plate. The junior left-fielder smacked a shallow homer to walk off the game.

The Miller high life

In the first game of Penn State’s weekend series with Northwestern, Steven Miller was given the task of keeping the game tied and sending it to extra innings with the team’s Big Ten rival, though two hits later, this task was null and void.

Given a chance at redemption on Sunday, Miller took it and ran.

The senior right-hander gave the Nittany Lions a near-perfect start, striking out nearly one third of the batters he faced and only giving up two hits, which ultimately led nowhere. The Pittsburgh native didn’t walk or hit a batter, either.

Though his win-loss ratio may be misleading, Miller’s 2.53 ERA does show the pitcher’s potential for good work and shutout mound work.

The next six men?

Nearly all of the Nittany Lion’s offensive production was generated by just three men – Jay Harry, Johnny Piacentino and Matt Wood – the first three batters in Penn State’s lineup.

Though some of the lineup reached base in other ways, the other two-thirds of the blue and white offense failed to produce much of anything for most of the game.

Power hitters like Josh Spiegel and Anthony Steele could not find a hit until late in the game, while on-base men like Cole Bartels and some of the men lower in the order did not perform their duties, either.

Concentration of action at the very top of the Nittany Lion lineup has been a struggle throughout the season, but it was especially visible in today’s lack of hits altogether.

An opposing strategy

Penn State has consistently used head coach Rob Cooper’s strategy of multiple arms on the mound this season. Seeking to keep pitch count down and give time to several men, the Nittany Lions utilize five or more pitchers fairly often.

But in the weekend series against Northwestern, it seemed Cooper opted for a different strategy. Using only three pitchers in its first game, which ended in a one run loss, and two pitchers in its second game victory, Penn State showed some willingness to adapt.

In Sunday’s game, Cooper sent four men to the mound, still less than normal. Often keeping in pitchers for more extended periods than expected.

Though the Nittany Lions came up short in the series, their close games and successful pitching work could cause Cooper to adapt his current philosophy.

