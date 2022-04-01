Penn State hit the road for a big conference series against its neighbors to the south, looking to pick up a statement win over Maryland.

The Terrapins shell-shocked the Nittany Lions in the opening game of the series by a final score of 8-4.

In a surprising move, coach Rob Cooper sent Jaden Henline to the mound for his first start of the season. Henline matched up against Maryland’s Nick Dean, who entered with a record of 2-1 and an earned-run average of 3.58.

After a scoreless first inning, Jay Harry found an interesting way to get Penn State on the board in the second. After reaching first on an error, two more ensuing errors by Maryland sent him all the way around the diamond to give the Nittany Lions the 1-0 lead, despite the team having no hits.

The Terrapins responded in the bottom half of the inning, knotting the game up at one apiece with a run of their own. Maryland added runs in the second and fourth innings, bringing its lead to 3-1.

In the sixth frame, Johnny Piacentino and Matt Wood picked up back-to-back knocks to cut the deficit in half. Wood advanced to third on a single from Harry, and he was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Josh Spiegel, bringing the score back even at 3-3.

Penn State stole the lead in the seventh, when a sacrifice fly from Billy Gerlott brought home Ben Kailher, but it didn’t last long, as Maryland took back the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The Terrapins added three runs in the eighth, and the game ended 8-4.

Alpha and Omega

Henline has been one of Cooper's best arms out of the bullpen this year, claiming three of Penn State’s six saves on the season.

The closer, who appeared in eight games this season in relief, came in to start for the first time in 2022 and for the fourth time in his career.

Henline entered the game surrendering only four walks this season. While posting 25 strikeouts, he struggled to continue that success and allowed four walks in Friday’s game with just four strikeouts.

He entered the game with a 2.75 earned-run average in 19 and two-thirds innings of action, with his longest career appearance being only four and one-third innings.

On Friday he set a new career high with five innings of work and kept Penn State in position to win the game, leaving the game tied at 3-3.

Bullpen game

Cooper’s squad shook things up on Friday, sending out two relievers to begin the game.

After pitching five strong innings to open the game, Henline passed the torch to fellow reliever Tyler Shingledecker following the fifth inning.

Shingledecker came in and struck out three batters in his first inning on the mound, and he added another punchout in the following inning before being pulled for Mason Mellott.

Mellott entered the game having made eight previous appearances, four as a starter and four in relief.

In his fifth relief appearance of the season, the graduate student struggled to keep the Terrapins off the board. He allowed four runs in one and two-thirds innings, letting Maryland take and expand the lead.

Shifting gears

The Penn State offense did its best Terrapin impression to start the game. It was slow, sluggish and, at times, lifeless.

It felt like a familiar scene for Penn State, a team that has scored one or no runs seven times in 22 games this season.

For much of the game, the blue and white bats shelled up, and they scraped together just one unearned run on one hit in the first five innings, before flipping a switch in the sixth.

The Nittany Lion offense came roaring back, gathering six hits and three runs in the final four frames, but it eventually fell short in the opening game of the series.

