Penn State held a late lead, but its bullpen struggles proved to be too much once again as it fell to 8-14 on the season.

The Nittany Lions lost to Nebraska 8-2 in a cloudy evening game where offense was hard to come by early.

Friday’s matchup marked the first time Penn State faced off against Nebraska in the 2021 season. It was the blue and white’s first of three weekend home games against the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska took an early lead in the second inning after a bloop single scored Cornhusker first baseman Luke Roskam. Nebraska held its lead for four innings before the Nittany Lions eventually put one on the board in the bottom of the sixth with Justin Williams’ two out single to left field.

Williams’ single scored Johnny Piacentino from second base to tie the game at 1-1.

Matt Wood was able to add another run in the sixth with a double to right that scored Williams and gave Penn State a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, reliever Jared Freilich walked in the tying run after loading the bases and recording no outs. Freilich was promptly pulled in favor of Mason Mellott, who got out of the inning with no further damage being done.

In the eighth, the Cornhuskers added five runs to put the game out of reach. Only two of those runs were earned, but the damage was done regardless. Nebraska added an eighth run in the ninth inning thanks to a double to left.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s loss.

Dees shows out

Dees might not have had the cleanest outing, but he did enough to keep Penn State in it on Friday.

In six innings of work, Dees gave up just one run despite giving up six hits, walking one batter, hitting two batters and throwing one wild pitch to advance a runner from first to second.

Despite allowing a base runner in every inning he pitched, Dees was able to escape several jams that would’ve extended Nebraska’s lead. In the first, third, fourth and fifth innings, Nebraska put a runner in scoring position but were unable to capitalize.

Wood continues his hot streak

Penn State’s rotational catcher played the role of designated hitter in Friday’s bout against Nebraska, but his hot bat showed no signs of cooling.

Wood led off the top of the second inning with a double off the wall to right center field. Wood’s double in the sixth gave him his 10th RBI of the season. He ended the day 2-for-4 with two extra-base hits.

Wood, who came in hitting .295 on the season, bumped up his batting average to .317 by the end of the game.

Mellott has an up-and-down appearance

Almost indicative of his overall season, Mellott’s outing Friday proved to be unpredictable as a whole.

After the fellow reliever Freilich loaded the bases in the seventh inning, Mellott was asked to pitch in an uncomfortable spot. Mellott was able to deliver, striking out three straight batters to end the inning.

Mellott, however, struggled in the eighth and was charged with four runs, two earned, while registering only one out.

