Penn State kicked off its busy five-game week with a Tuesday night tangle with Bucknell. The teams met earlier in the season, with the Nittany Lions taking a close 7-6 game.

In the rematch, it was Bucknell who snapped a 10-game losing streak to Penn State, winning 8-7.

The Bison teed off on pitcher Tommy Molsky in the first inning. A pair of doubles from infielders Jacob Corson and Tyler Dunn established a 3-0 lead for the visitors.

Penn State got one back after an RBI single from first baseman Josh Spiegel. It could have been more, but three consecutive outs stranded two runners aboard.

The blue and white kept it going in the next frame, tying the game with RBI singles from Derek Cease and Matt Wood.

The Bison retook the lead in the third, as designated hitter Kendall Pierson launched a two-run triple that was inches away from going yard. A single from the following at-bat pushed the lead to 6-3.

The Nittany Lions chipped into the lead with a sac fly off the bat of Billy Gerlott in the fifth inning.

Penn State would wait until the seventh inning for its next opportunity, but Tayven Kelley made it well worth the wait. Kelley lined a single past the diving center fielder, scoring two runners, before being thrown out at home on an inside the park home run attempt.

The next frame, Bucknell responded with a pair of scores of its own, securing a two-run lead.

The blue and white needed a miracle in the ninth inning, and Josh Spiegel gave it a chance. A towering triple off the wall scored one run, putting them within striking distance.

After a Gerlott walk, Tayven Kelley popped out to right, sealing a Bison victory.

Déjà vu

When Bucknell and Penn State met at the top of the month, it was the Bison who raced out to a five-point first inning lead. From there, the Nittany Lions rallied and stole a nail biting victory.

History would repeat itself inside Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Like before, Bucknell wasted no time in going up 3-0 in the opening frame. And in familiar fashion, the blue and white had to play catch-up most of the night.

Coach Rob Cooper’s team once again staged a rally, scoring three unanswered runs and tying it in the seventh.

This time around, it was the Bison getting the last laugh, taking back the lead and picking up a signature road win.

Back like he never left

After nursing a hand injury, infielder Kyle Hannon donned the pinstripes for the first time in over a month.

The sophomore didn’t miss a beat, picking up right where he left off.

Against Bucknell, Hannon went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and one run.

Prior to his injury, he made 17 starts, boasting 17 hits, eight RBIs and a .279 average. If Tuesday was any indication, the Harrisburg native will be at full strength for the Nittany Lions.

Bullpen regains control

Rob Cooper’s team is no stranger to playing from behind. When starting pitcher Tommy Molsky left the game in the fifth inning, his squad trailed 6-3.

The next players to the bump, Ryan Partridge, Chase Renner and Jordan Morales settled down the Bison bats.

Partridge stepped in for one and two-thirds innings, notching two strikeouts and limiting Bucknell to two hits.

Renner managed two Ks, but had some struggle with his control. A pair of walks and a well-hit double allowed the Bison to reclaim the lead.

The last arm from the bullpen was Morales, who prevented any further damage with his three strikeouts in one and one thirds innings.

