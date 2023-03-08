As the Carolina contests continued for Penn State, the Nittany Lions took on its second ranked team of the 2023 season, battling a perennial powerhouse of college baseball.

Despite leading the all-time series against North Carolina 2-1, the Nittany Lions and Tar Heels faced off for the first time since 2007, a matchup 16 years in the making that saw North Carolina capitalize off seven runs in the fourth inning to win 15-5.

It was a career day for junior catcher Tomas Frick who hit two home runs including a grand slam. The Greenville, South Carolina, native was 3-4 at the plate with six RBIs, pushing his season total to six home runs and 22 RBIs.

It was an offensive clinic by No. 17 North Carolina, as every Tar Heel reached base and cashed in when opportunities arose. To go along with three home runs, the home squad hit .400 as a team with a .400 mark with runners in scoring position.

Making just his third start of his lengthy career with the blue and white, graduate student right-hander Steven Miller looked to quiet one of the most potent offenses in the country. The Tar Heels went 42-22 last season, won the ACC and hosted a Super Regional against Arkansas.

Coming into Wednesday’s contest, the Tar Heels offense ranked 13th in the country with 27 home runs. Preseason All-Americans Vance Honeycutt, Alberto Osuna and dominant junior hitting infielders Mac Horvath and Jackson Van De Brake comprise a deadly offense that can strike quickly and often.

In the bottom of the first, Frick opened the scoring, blasting a two-run homer to left field to pick up his fifth long ball of the season and give the Tar Heels an early 2-0 lead.

Penn State battled graduate student left-hander Will Sandy who made his second start of the young season. After posting a zero in the first frame, the Nittany Lions found paydirt in the top of the second on three straight hits as graduate student Thomas Bramley drove in senior outfielder Tayven Kelley with a single to cut the deficit in half.

The blue and white continued its threat, loading the bases with no outs after a long at-bat resulted in a walk from senior infielder Ben Kailher. Making his third straight start, freshman utilityman Bobby Marsh knotted the score at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly, forcing Tar Heels bench boss Scott Forbes to dip into the bullpen early.

With runners on the corners and two outs, Penn State took its first lead of the game as junior right-hander Matt Poston fired one past the backstop Frick, allowing Bramley to score and give the Nittany Lions a 3-2 lead after an inning and a half.

The dangerous Honeycutt strode to the plate with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the second. However, Miller won the battle and got Honeycutt to take a healthy cut, swing through a breaking ball and keep the Nittany Lions in the lead.

After back-to-back zeroes in the third by Miller and Poston, North Carolina regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth on four consecutive hits. Redshirt freshman outfielder Casey Cook tied the game and junior outfielder Patrick Alvarez smacked a single to take a 4-3 lead. Honeycutt added on with an RBI double and Miller was replaced by junior righty Jaden Henline.

Henline entered with the bases loaded and just one out trailing 5-3. After picking up the second out of the inning, Frick hit another home run with a booming grand slam over the left field fence to give North Carolina a 9-3 lead.

Despite junior outfielder Billy Gerlott hitting his first home run of the season in the fifth, North Carolina was able to get the run right back after a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Horvath put the Tar Heels ahead 10-4 after five.

As redshirt freshman right-hander Ben DeMell entered in the sixth, the home run derby continued as junior first baseman Hunter Stokely smashed a three-run home run to put the Tar Heels ahead 13-4 after six innings of play.

After Kyle Hannon reached third on a double and passed ball, Gerlott drove him in for his second RBI of the game. Sophomore right-hander Connor Throneberry entered facing the heart of the Tar Heels order and posted the first zero since the third inning.

As graduate student Blaise Sclafani made his season debut on the mound, North Carolina plated two more runs in the bottom of the eighth and held the Nittany Lions scoreless in the final frame to win its seventh game in a row.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE