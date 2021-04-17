Penn State got off to a slow start and clinched a series loss to Nebraska as it couldn’t close the gap.

The Nittany Lions lost to the first-place Cornhuskers 11-2 on a cloudy Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska got off to a quick start in the top of the first with a two-run double down the first base line. A couple of hits later, the Cornhuskers knocked a two-run single into right field.

Yet the inning was not over. An RBI single to left also came in the first, giving Nebraska a commanding 5-0 lead early on.

The Cornhuskers would hit a two-out double to dead center in the top of the second, extending their lead to six runs.

Penn State responded in the bottom of the second after an infield single by Parker Hendershot brought home a runner, giving the blue and white its first run of the game.

An errant pick-off throw by pitcher Conor Larkin ultimately led to an RBI single in the top of the fourth, putting Nebraska out in front 7-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Curtis Robison hit a double off the wall in right-center field, bringing in Josh Spiegel for a run.

After going four innings, Larkin was pulled out of the game and the blue and white turned to its bullpen.

In the top of the sixth, Nebraska drove in a run on a sharp single to left field, adding on to its lead.

In the top of the seventh, the Cornhuskers hit a double into right, scoring two more runs.

In the top of the ninth inning, a four-pitch walk, a wild pitch and a single to right gave the Cornhuskers their 11th and final run of the ballgame.

Penn State fell to 8-15 on the season with the loss and will look to avoid being swept in Sunday’s affair.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Here are some key moments from Saturday’s game.

Larkin continues up-and-down season

In his seventh start of the campaign, Larkin struggled to get going early on.

Giving up six runs, five of which were earned, in the first two innings, Larkin was always in a position of working from behind in Saturday’s game.

Larkin ended up tossing only four innings, with his final line showing seven runs allowed, five earned runs, nine hits and one strikeout.

Larkin now has a 2-4 record on the season, with an earned run average of 4.79.

Larkin has posted a game earned run average under four in only three of his seven starts this season, a big change compared to last season's dominating form.

Quiet offense can’t spark comeback

The Nittany Lions struggled to get runners on base, only chipping in five hits and scoring two runs.

Although the blue and white was able to get some runners on base from time to time, Penn State never produced consistent, timely hits and didn’t get the big hits it needed.

Given Nebraska has a high-powered offense and Penn State’s pitching staff has been inconsistent this season, the Nittany Lions need to plate runners in games against offensive juggernauts like the Cornhuskers.

With Nebraska getting off to a fast start and swatting hit after hit, Penn State’s offense couldn’t help them get back in the game and make it competitive.

Errors keep coming Penn State's way

Penn State committed three errors Saturday afternoon, bringing its total to 31 on the season.

The blue and white has one of the lowest team fielding percentages in the Big Ten and one of the conference’s highest error counts.

The Nittany Lions’ defense overthrew Hendershot at first base multiple times, allowing runners to advance and take bases.

Fielding has been an area where Penn State has not excelled over the last few seasons, and that history has continued into the 2021 campaign.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

SEE IT: Penn State football releases spring poster As part of the festivities surrounding Saturday’s spring practice, Penn State released its 2…