Penn State held a late lead, but an eighth-inning grand slam cost the Nittany Lions the sweep.

The Nittany Lions lost to Rutgers 6-4 Sunday, unable to secure their first series sweep of the season all while moving to 6-11 on the year.

After Gavin Homer led off the game with a homer to right, Justin Williams continued his hot weekend with a first inning homer of his own. The Nittany Lions ended the top of the first with a 2-0 lead thanks to the two solo home runs.

Johnny Piacentino gave Penn State the 3-0 lead in the third inning with his sixth home run of the year.

In the fifth, Tayven Kelley doubled down the third base line with one out to give Penn State a base runner in scoring position. After a throwing error advanced Kelley to third, Williams stepped in the box in hopes of adding to Penn State’s lead.

Williams hit a sacrifice fly to right to give the Nittany Lions a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Kyle Virbitsky threw seven and one third innings on the bump for the Nittany Lions, with his best inning coming in the bottom of the third when he threw just four pitches to Rutgers batters.

After Virbitsky was pulled in the eighth inning, Tyler Shingledecker came into a bases loaded situation. Shingledecker walked a batter to give Rutgers its first run.

Mason Mellott entered the game and gave up another bases loaded walk to make the score 4-2 in favor of Penn State.

Things blew up completely for Penn State in the eighth when Mellott gave up a grand slam to Jordan Sweeney. Rutgers took the 6-4 lead and retired three straight batters in the ninth to end the game.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s first and only loss of the weekend.

Justin Williams dominates

Scarlet Knight pitches looked like beach balls to one Penn State player this weekend.

Over the course of the three-game series, Williams went 5-for-12 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Williams came into the Rutgers series with only two RBIs on the year, but had two alone in the third game against the Scarlet Knight.

Kyle Virbitsky pitches lights out

Sunday’s performance was Virbitsky’s best outing of the season. He threw 90 pitches over seven and one third innings. Virbitsky gave up seven hits, while striking out six batters and walking one batter.

Virbitsky came into the game with a 6.86 ERA on the season, but was charged with only three runs on Sunday to the Scarlet Knight lineup.

Penn State’s bullpen unable to close out

With a 4-0 lead, Shingledecker came to the mound and was unable to retire the one batter he was slated to face.

Mellott struggled even more, giving up a walk for a score to start his outing, before giving up a backbreaking grand slam.

This was Mellott’s second day in a row pitching. The combo of Mellott and Shingledecker struggled similarly against Michigan on March 8, when Penn State similarly blew a late lead.

