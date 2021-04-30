Penn State was strong on the mound and in the batter’s box Friday night.

A methodical yet consistent offensive performance, paired with solid pitching, gave the Nittany Lions a 7-6 win over Michigan State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The victory is just their second to open a series at home this season.

The blue and white manufactured seven runs on just eight hits. The Nittany Lions only struck out four times and drew six walks.

Penn State and the Spartans traded runs in the second, third and fourth innings before the Nittany Lions struck for two runs in their half of the fifth. The blue and white scored on an RBI single from second baseman Gavin Homer, who later scooted home on a Michigan State throwing error to make it 5-3.

The two sides swapped runs in the seventh, as Michigan State took advantage of a Penn State throwing error to scratch across an unearned run. However, the Nittany Lions responded with a small rally that produced a run on a fielder’s choice to make it 6-4.

Both sides again traded runs in the eighth with RBI singles.The Nittany Lions had an opportunity to add more insurance runs, but could not score with two runners in scoring position and no outs.

The Spartans would not go away in the ninth as they put one run across against Penn State’s bullpen. However, it was not enough as the blue and white secured a home victory.

Doubles galore

The Nittany Lions’ offense knocked five doubles on Friday, which is tied for the second-highest single game total this season . Penn State recorded neither any triples nor home runs.

The doubles translated into runs for the Nittany Lions’ as they scored at least one run in four different innings in which they hit at least one double. The five doubles were hit by five different players.

First baseman Parker Hendershot had the strongest offensive showing of the night, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a double. Center fielder Johnny Piacentino also went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Dees produces stellar performance

Right-hander Bailey Dees got the starting nod for Penn State on the mound and was strong in six innings of work. Dees allowed just three runs on five hits and stifled the Spartans’ offense to earn the win.

The outing was an improvement from when Dees faced Michigan State on April 9 and allowed five earned runs in five innings pitched. The junior has now allowed three or fewer runs in four of his last six starts.

Bullpen holds on

The Penn State bullpen combination of Tyler Shingledecker and Mason Mellott entered the game in relief of Dees and did just enough to allow Penn State to hang on for the win.

The duo allowed three runs in three innings pitched, including yielding a run in the ninth inning before ultimately ending the scoring threat. The Spartans had two runners on base with one out, but Mellott slammed the door to record the save.

