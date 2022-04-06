Looking to get back on track after a loss to Maryland on Sunday, Penn State’s offense impressed as it defeated Bucknell in a midweek reprieve from conference play.

The Blue and White defeated the Bison 7-6 on Wednesday night.

In a game between two Pennsylvania teams with losing records, Bucknell struck first.

The Bison forced Penn State to swap pitchers twice in the first inning, scoring five runs in the top of the first. The Nittany Lions answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first, bringing the score to 5-3 after one.

Once Carson Kohls entered the game, the Bison didn’t score again until the sixth inning. The Nittany Lions kept their offense humming, scoring two more runs in the second inning, one from Bartels and one from Cease off a hit by star Matt Wood.

They also added one run in the third and fourth inning respectively to take a 7-5 lead over Bucknell after four innings.

The Nittany Lions’ streak finally ended in the fifth, concluding a scoreless inning for both teams. Bucknell ended its four inning scoreless stretch with a run scored by Anthony Sherwin in the sixth inning, its only run of the inning.

Penn State had a golden opportunity to stretch its lead in the sixth inning, but Gerlott struck out with the bases loaded to bring the inning to a close at 7-6.

With one last opportunity to tie the game for the Bison, Chase Renner of Penn State closed out the contest with three straight strikeouts.

Steele struggles in first start

Anthony Steele earned his first career start Wednesday night, he found himself facing loaded bases in the first inning, he looked a little rattled to start, sailing many pitches and even hitting a Bucknell batter in the leg.

Steele faced a total of seven batters before being pulled by coach Rob Cooper. During Steele's short stint as the starting pitcher, he allowed a total of three runs, two walks, and allowed two hits.

He only managed one strikeout, as well as a pop-out. Blaise Sclafani entered the game in the first inning. Sclafani faced three batters and walked all three, allowing two runs to score for the Bison.

Cooper pulled Sclafani in the first after failing to produce an out, and Carson Kohls came in to produce the final out of the inning and stop the avalanche of scoring from Bucknell in their first at-bat. The Bison managed to cycle through the entire batting order in the first.

Penn State’s prolific offense

The Nittany Lion offense started out hot, scoring at least one run in each of the first four innings for the first time all season.

Matt Wood as per usual was the star of the Nittany Lion offense. Wood went 3-4 on the night, garnering two RBIs along the way as well.

Penn State also notched a new season high for hits, besting its previous season high of 14 with a total of 16 in the contest.

Jay Harry, Cease, and Spiegel also had great games for the Penn State offense. Harry had three hits and an RBI, and Cease as well as Spiegel scored two runs.

Kohl’s cash

Kohls had to enter the game a little bit earlier than Copper probably would have liked, but he did his job once thrust into action.

The right-handed sophomore was the third pitcher to enter the game for the Nittany Lions, coming in during the first inning after Steele and Sclafani struggled mightily, giving up five runs between the two.

Kohls entered the game and closed out the inning without giving up another run to stop the bleeding.

The Sacramento native went on to pitch for the next three innings, shutting out the Bison and allowing his team to take the lead before he was pulled. Kohls managed five strikeouts in his three and one-third innings on the mound.

