Penn State had the unenviable task of trying to take down a red-hot Virginia team that was 9-0 coming into Saturday’s matchup.

The Cavaliers would make it 10 wins to open their season, comfortably dispatching of the Nittany Lions, 10-4.

The two offenses wasted no time in getting on the board in the first inning. The blue and white began with an RBI single from Kyle Hannon, but Virginia would follow with a fielder’s choice score to knot it at 1-1.

The Cavaliers poured it on in the second, starting with a two-run single from Griff O’Ferrall followed by a three-run homer by Kyle Teel to make it 6-1.

The blue and orange extended the lead to 8-1 in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a pair of errors from Penn State.

The Nittany Lions got one back in the fifth after Cole Bartels hit a single to plate Anthony Steele, making it 8-2.

Virginia stretched it into double digits in the seventh inning, making it 10-2.

Penn State would chip into the lead with a two RBI single from Tayven Kelly in the eighth inning to make it 10-4, but it was too little, too late for the blue and white offense.

Tulio’s brief start

Starting pitcher Kellan Tulio lasted just four outs before coach Rob Cooper pulled him in the second inning.

The Louisville transfer struggled with his control Saturday, giving up four walks and throwing just 20 strikes on 46 pitches.

By the time Jaden Henline replaced him on the mound, Tulio had spotted the blue and orange a 4-1 lead — setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

Virginia capitalizes on scoring chances

A big reason why the Cavaliers are undefeated on the season is their opportunistic, high-octane offense. Against the Nittany Lions, Virginia secured their seventh-straight 10-run game.

The blue and orange scored 10 runs on nine hits, including three runs due to Penn State errors. It would also take advantage of eight walks and a hit by pitch.

The start of the batting order was particularly effective Saturday. O’Ferrall, Teel and Devin Ortiz — the No. 1, 2, and 3 hitters, respectively — combined for six hits and six RBIs.

Deep into the bullpen

For the fifth time in nine games this season, Penn State fielded at least five pitchers in Charlottesville.

Tulio’s start lasted just over one inning, forcing the blue and white to draw from their bullpen much earlier than anticipated.

The remaining pitchers helped limit further damage. Henline allowed a three-run homer, but afterward only gave up four more hits and one additional run.

True freshman Chad Rogers was next to the mound, pitching two solid frames in which he allowed only one hit.

Anthony Steele, the versatile freshman who started the game as the designated hitter, would close out the eighth inning.

