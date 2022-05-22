Penn State officially learned its first opponent and game time for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions — 25-27 overall and 11-13 in the Big Ten — secured the sixth seed in the tournament. It will be their first postseason appearance since 2012 and first with coach Rob Cooper at the helm.

The Hawkeyes — 32-17 overall and 16-7 in the Big Ten — are the conference's third seed, making them one of the early favorites to make a deep tournament run.

The two sides will face off Wednesday at 9 a.m., with the game being broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

With the tournament using a double-elimination format, both teams will play again on Thursday. The loser of Wednesday's matchup will once again play at 9 a.m., while winner will play at 5 p.m.

