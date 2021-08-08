Coach Rob Cooper just received a boost to his 2023 recruiting class by adding a new infielder Saturday.

Michael DiMartini, a McDonald, Pennsylvania, native, announced his decision to join Penn State via his Twitter page.

I am extremely honored to announce my commitment to Penn State University! I want to thank God for His guidance and blessings. I would also like to thank all of my coaches, family, and friends for helping me to achieve my goals!#WeAre🦁 @11Hammer11 @USElitebase @SFLionsBaseball pic.twitter.com/5RYo5tB3cF — Michael DiMartini (@MDiMartini19) August 7, 2021

DiMartini’s main position is listed as shortstop, but he can play almost every position on the infield.

He last played in the 2021 Perfect Game 16U World Series in July, where he was on the U.S. Elite 16U National team based in his home state of Pennsylvania. DiMartini was named to the All-Tournament team for his performance.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE