The Nittany Lions wrapped up their series against rival Ohio State with a 15-3 win, securing a 3-0 sweep over the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions now boast a 23-13 record heading into the last week of April.

The sweep was a monumental moment for the program, as it was its first sweep against their Big Ten rivals in over 19 years. The series win also resulted in its first series win against Ohio State since 2012.

“I am just really proud of our guys. This conference is tough, so sweeping a series is even harder,” coach Rob Cooper said. “It was a total team effort, our guys did great and our bench was unbelievable. Even the guys that didn’t get in the game had a lot to do with it.”

The blue and white put together a well balanced approach at both sides of the plate, as both the hitters and pitchers were dialed in. The squad outscored Ohio State 32-8 through the three-game stint.

“This weekend we had a lot of guys both pitching and hitting that were on the same note, and we just completely dominated,” freshman Bobby Marsh said.

Penn State started the series firing on all cylinders, as it steamrolled the Buckeyes with a 10-3 victory.

The Nittany Lions rolled with Jaden Henline to start the game, and he was nothing but dominant in the contest. Henline’s strong outing was a spark for Penn State, as he tossed seven innings paired with four strikeouts to grab his fifth win of the campaign.

The long ball was the recipe of success for the offense in this matchup, as center fielder Johnny Piacentino pieced a grand slam to give the Nittany Lions a 4-0 lead early.

Shortstop Jay Harry was the next contributor to the long ball, as he ripped a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the eighth for his sixth home run of the season.

The lead in the series was followed by an emotional moment for the team and Penn State community. CJ Carmichael, who had not played all season for Penn State due to cancer treatment, announced after the victory he was cancer free, receiving an incredible ovation from his teammates and fans.

“Can’t thank everyone enough for all the support,” Carmichael said on Twitter.

The second game finished with the Nittany Lions on top with a final score of 7-2.

Jordan Morales got the nod for the blue and white and was excellent, going three innings without allowing any hits or runs.

“I went out there just to get strikes and just get the outs that we needed,” Morales said.

After being tied 2-2, the offense began to pour it on as RBIs from Josh Spiegel, Thomas Bramley, Piacentino and Marsh gave the team the cushion it needed to come out victorious.

The play of the game, however, was made by Billy Gerlott, as he flashed the leather on a game-ending play in which he flipped over the bullpen fence to catch the final out.

The sweep against Ohio State marked the third sweep of the campaign, along with a 2-0 sweep against Georgetown in the home opener and a 3-0 sweep against Delaware State.

The third and final matchup of the Big Ten showdown was an absolute bloodbath, as the Nittany Lions showed no mercy for the Buckeyes.

The trend of consistent pitching was noticeable, as the final six innings of play featured zero runs with great performances from Morales, Ryan Partridge, Steven Miller and Anthony Steele.

“Our pitching staff is really talented, and we have so many arms that you know can play a role,” Morales said.

The story of this game was the fourth inning. Penn State scored 10 runs due to nightmare fielding from Ohio State, as there were passed balls, wild pitches, miscommunication, as well as fielding and throwing errors.

The inning featured every single Penn State starter cashing in on the scoring column with a run. The damage was then done as Marsh put the game out of reach, scorching a three-run homer for his fourth of the year.

“We are really good hitters, we stick to our approach,” Marsh said. “Being able to contribute to such a great lineup as well as a great team is huge.”

The conference play wins have been something that the squad has been struggling to get done this season. This weekend’s sweep against a Big Ten foe looks to flip the switch for the Nittany Lions, as they look for more conference victories and a potential postseason berth on the horizon.

“Every conference win is huge. You need it, like we want to get to the tournament” Cooper said. “We want to play postseason baseball and play for a while, and so you have to get to the tournament. So every single one matters.”

