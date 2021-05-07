On a clear evening in Iowa City, Penn State couldn't find its footing against one of the Big Ten's best pitchers.

The Nittany Lions dropped their series opener to Iowa 4-2, ending the blue and white’s four-game win streak.

In the top of the first the Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead. Matt Wood singled to right field, bringing home Gavin Homer from second base. Two runners were left on base to end the top of the inning.

The lead did not last for long, however, as Iowa slammed back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Hawkeyes were able to plate two more runs after a screaming shot from Ben Norman went past shortstop Jay Harry.

After a trio of quiet frames in the third, fourth and fifth innings, Penn State showed some signs of life in the top of the sixth. Josh Spiegel hit an RBI single into center to bring Justin Williams home.

After bringing the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth, Penn State couldn’t claw back and fell to Iowa.

Here are some of the key moments from Penn State’s defeat.

Dees struggles once more

Pitcher Bailey Dees continued his up-and-down season, with Friday’s outing hardly being an ideal one for the tall right hander.

As has been the case during the season, Dees had a rough first few innings, giving up four runs in the first two innings of play.

In his five innings on the bump, Dees gave up four runs, seven hits, walked three batters and only struck out two at the plate.

As he looks toward his final starts on the season, Dees will try to salvage what has been a step back after a successful abbreviated 2020 campaign

Batters struggle at the plate

Faced with the task of scoring runs against Iowa’s Trenton Wallace, one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten this year, Penn State struggled to get out of the batter's box.

Wallace struck out 10 Nittany Lions over the course of just five innings.

In total, six were looking strikeouts while four were swinging.

The high volume of easy putouts devastated the blue and white’s offense early on.

Penn State would go on to strike out another five times Friday evening, once more looking.

Stranded runners plague blue and white

The Nittany Lions left many runners on base throughout the game and failed to take advantage of its big opportunities at the plate.

Nine Penn State runners would be left on base, with several of them being left in scoring position.

The blue and white did not struggle to get hits, but it struggled to get hits when it mattered most.

During a low scoring affair such as Friday night’s contest, leaving runners on base can severely impact a team’s chances of winning, and such was the case in Penn State’s losing effort.

