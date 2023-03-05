Penn State took on Holy Cross looking to stay hot in its four matchups in Cary, North Carolina, this weekend. After two dominant wins over Wagner and Dartmouth, the Nittany Lions failed to grab a win over Holy Cross on Sunday afternoon losing 11-5.

Tommy Molsky took the mound for Penn State, searching for his first win of the year as his first two appearances have both resulted in no decisions. He had shown solid control on the mound in his first two appearances, netting an ERA of 2.57.

Nate Chudy was on the bump for Holy Cross. Chudy had struggled to start the season giving up 10 earned runs in his first two starts, resulting in two losses toward his stats.

Penn State got its first runner early, as Kyle Hannon walked to lead off the bottom of the first, then proceeded to steal second. Jay Harry then got the scoring started, hitting a two-run homerun. It was Harry’s first home run of the season and his ninth RBI. Tayven Kelley also reached base on a walk and got the Nittany Lions second steal of the first inning. He was left stranded.

Brendan Jones was the first baserunner for Holy Cross after a single in the top of the second. The Crusaders answered right back with a two-run home run by Jack Toomey. After a walk, single and fielding error by Penn State, Sean Scanolon walked, scoring Lucas Manning and giving Holy Cross the lead at the end of the second.

Josh Spiegel continued his hot start to the 2023 campaign, leading off with a double and then taking third on a wild pitch. Grant Norris then drove him in as he reached base on an error. The bottom of the second ended with a tied ball game at 3-3.

Jake Jaszcz started off the top of the third with a walk, which was immediately followed up by a Jake Mcelroy double. Penn State went to the bullpen early, bringing in Jaden Henline.

Toomey followed up his home run from his first at-bat with an RBI single, giving the Crusaders the lead. Holy Cross added another tally to its score as Mcelroy scored on a wild pitch.

Holy Cross then tacked on two more runs on a fielder's choice and throwing error. Manning then scored on a groundout, making it the team’s fifth run of the inning. Scanlon added on, ripping an RBI single to left field making it 9-3 Holy Cross.

The Nittany Lions brought in Jacob Coffin for Henline, making it their third pitcher of the inning. The Crusaders successfully batted around in a nightmare inning for Penn State, but Coffin held the deficit at six.

After a Bobby Marsh double, Hannon got his second hit of the afternoon, driving in Marsh on an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. After a walk for Harry and Bramley, the Nittany Lions had the bases loaded with two outs, so the Crusaders brought in relief pitcher Oliver Brown. Brown got the out he needed, leaving three Penn State players on the bases.

A double by Piacentino and a single by Norris gave Penn State an opportunity to score in the bottom of the fifth. However, Holy Cross was able to get out of the jam.

After a Hannon walk, advancing on a wild pitch and moving to third on a groundout; Bramley ripped an RBI single making the score 9-5 Holy Cross in the bottom of the sixth.

Having put few runners in scoring position since the big third inning, the Crusaders threatened in the top of the seventh causing the blue and white to bring in Connor Throneberry. After a double steal, Holy Cross had runners on second and third. Throneberry was able to get out of the high pressure situation nicely.

In the bottom of the seventh, Penn State threatened with two runners, making the Crusaders bring in Luke Lemond in relief. He got out of the inning with no runs scored. After a hit and two walks, Holy Cross loaded the bases. Scanlon stretched the lead, driving in two on a single. Going into the bottom of the ninth, the Crusaders lead 11-5.

Lemond finished up his outing retiring the Nittany Lions with comfort.

