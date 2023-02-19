With THON ending a special weekend in Happy Valley, Penn State came just one out away from ending a special weekend in Coral Gables.

Featuring a roster without a single player from Florida, Cooper’s club was unable to capitalize off five scoreless innings from sophomore right hander Tommy Molsky as a walk-off home run from CJ Kayfus with two outs gave Miami the 3-2 win.

Looking to bounce back from a 10-2 defeat Saturday night in which 2022 ACC All-Freshman Team right-hander Karson Ligon stifled Penn State over six and two-thirds innings, coach Rob Cooper remained consistent, keeping the same starting nine as the opening two contests.

Despite being held to just six hits, Molsky and senior right hander Steven Miller closed the door on numerous Hurricanes opportunities as a two out RBI single in the fourth inning from senior outfielder Tayven Kelley looked to be the difference until Kayfus delivered the dagger in the ninth.

Following a strong freshman season, Molsky got the start in Sunday’s rubber game, looking to take down No. 18 Miami and give the Nittany Lions a top-25 series win against a perennial college baseball powerhouse.

The Nittany Lions were faced with the task of taking down the Hurricanes starter and junior right-hander Alejandro Rosario who features a fastball in the mid to high 90s. As the No. 24 overall high school prospect in the class of 2020, Rosario delivered his stuff in front of a plethora of scouts behind home plate.

After Cooper’s squad was held scoreless in the opening frame, Molsky toed the rubber for his season debut, looking to suppress the potent Miami lineup that showed its ability to score runs in bunches Saturday night.

The blue and white posted its first threat of the game in the top of half of the second, working some small ball from junior infielder Kyle Hannon to put runners on first and second. The Nittany Lions were unable to plate a run as Rosario struck out back-to-back hitters to halt the threat.

After allowing the first two batters to reach in the bottom of the second, Molsky continued to battle command issues and the Hurricanes put together a threat of their own, placing runners on second and third with two outs. The Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native dialed in a sweeping breaking ball to strike out Dominic Pitelli and keep the score knotted at zero.

Penn State opened the scoring in the top of the third as redshirt senior catcher Josh Spiegel put graduate student Thomas Bramley on third. A few pitches later, Rosario spiked one in the dirt, unable to be handled by the catcher and allowing Bramley to score, giving Penn State a 1-0 lead.

Molsky settled in and showed off his confidence, striking out the powerful Morales looking for his second strikeout of the inning, pushing his total to four and showing some emotion while walking to the dugout.

In the fourth, senior center fielder Johnny Piacentino found his way to second after a single and fielder's choice. With two outs, nine-hitter Kelley provided an additional run on a strong single, taking a pitch in on his hands and driving it into center field, driving home Piacentino to give Penn State a 2-0 lead.

With Miami looking to generate some momentum, the Hurricanes were able to load the bases, sending leadoff hitter and Nevada transfer Dario Gomez to the plate. Gomez laced a hard grounder to Jay Harry, who flipped to Hannon to strand the runners and maintain the two run lead.

Rosario exited after five and one-third innings, allowing just two runs on six strikeouts and four walks. With freshman left hander Chris Scinta in the game, Penn State was able to load the bases for Harry who struck out looking with two outs, unable to bring a runner home.

Miller entered in the bottom of the sixth and after a throwing error by Miller allowed Ian Farrow to go to second, Blake Cyr drove him in to cut the Nittany Lions’ advantage to one. Miller retired the next two hitters to end the Hurricanes’ threat.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the blue and white placed runners on first and second with no one out in the top of the eighth, forcing Miami coach Gino DiMare to bring in consensus 2022 first-team All-American reliever Andrew Walters. Despite putting runners on the corners with only one out, Penn State was unable to cash in, keeping the score at 2-1.

Facing the grueling part of the Miami order, Miller was unable to retire the first two hitters but with runners on second and third, the Pittsburgh native was able to force a pop-up to Hannon to maintain the slim one-run lead.

Despite being held scoreless in the top of the ninth, Spiegel threw out Pitelli and Miller was able to get one out away from the win. However, Kayfus provided a walk-off two-run homer to win the series for the Hurricanes.

