After splitting its first two games against Maryland, Penn State was unable to clinch its first series win of the season Monday.

The Nittany Lions fell 7-1 after scoring 10 and six runs earlier in the series.

Through two innings, Penn State starter Kyle Virbitsky held solid despite allowing two batters to reach base in each inning.

In the third, Maryland took advantage of a third hit batter by Virbitsky and opened the scoring with a run-scoring single.

The fourth inning produced a bit of deja vu for the Nittany Lions as Josh Spiegel came to the plate with a no-out, bases loaded opportunity. While the method wasn’t as flashy as Sunday’s walk-off, Spiegel pushed across a run to tie it up at 1-1 with a ground-ball double play.

Virbitsky’s damage limitation came to a halt in the top of the fifth. A dropped third strike followed by a walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs. Maryland was able to take advantage and plate two runs to take the lead and force Virbitsky out of the game.

Jared Freilich came on in relief and shut down the rally but not before a collision at the plate caused catcher Matt Wood to leave the game. The Penn State dugout erupted after Freilich forced a strikeout to end the inning.

However, the Nittany Lions stayed silent on the offensive end and Freilich allowed a long ball to leadoff the sixth inning. He then loaded the bases in the seventh to allow Maryland to stretch the lead to 7-1.

Penn State was unable to muster up much offense the rest of the way and couldn’t cut into the Terrapin lead.

Virbitsky’s polarizing day

Virbitsky entered Monday’s start coming off of a solid performance against Indiana a week prior.

The script wasn’t entirely different against the Terrapins, as he racked up seven strikeouts and only gave up two earned runs in his four and one third innings of work.

However, Virbitsky’s control was a bit all over the place. He only issued one base on balls, but the righty hit four Maryland batters to total five free passes for the Terrapins.

The Penn State rotation has been adept at garnering strikeouts thus far in the season, but free bases have hurt them in big situations, especially Monday, as Virbitsky walked two in the fifth inning and allowed Maryland to take the lead.

Freilich provides a spark but falters

Freilich came on in relief of Virbitsky, and shortly thereafter, the collision that forced Wood out of the game occurred.

He got the blue and white out of a major jam without another run after a strikeout of the next batter. The mood of Penn State’s dugout changed quickly.

Freilich and the bench roared in wake of the big strikeout, but his momentum disappeared with the next batter he faced.

Maryland’s leadoff hitter roped a line drive that nearly cleared the stands in right field. Freilich worked out of the inning, though.

The big right-hander fell victim to the same curse as Virbitsky in the seventh as he issued three freebies and the Terrapins were able to stretch their lead to a number Penn State couldn’t overcome.

Nittany Lion offense goes quiet

After amassing 16 runs through the first two games of the series, Penn State only put one on the board Monday.

Coach Rob Cooper’s squad additionally put together at least 12 hits in each of the first two contests, but only came up with five in the finale.

The blue and white have had struggles with situational hitting this season, but it was unable to put many runners on at all on Monday.

Cooper mentioned Saturday that the offense has been like “Jekyll and Hyde” this season, and Monday’s performance only furthered that point.

