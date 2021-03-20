Playing at home for the first time in nearly two years did not help Penn State wiggle out of its losing streak.

The Nittany Lions dropped the first of a three-game series to Maryland 19-10 Saturday afternoon.

The Terrapins got off to an early lead, scoring four runs in the top of the first. A Penn State error allowed Maryland to get three early hits, cashing in on the Nittany Lions’ mistake.

The blue and white’s bats were also slow out of the gate, recording no hits during the first three innings.

Maryland tacked on another two runs with a double, single and triple to build a commanding 6-0 lead.

Penn State finally broke through in the run and hit columns in the bottom of the fourth. Johnny Piacentino knocked in Matt Wood on an RBI single, trimming the home team’s deficit to five.

Later in the inning, Jay Harry hit an RBI double down the right field line to bring in two blue-and-white baserunners and make it a 6-3 ballgame. A Cole Bartels single added another run to the scoreboard and narrowed the lead to two for the Terrapins.

Penn State’s four-run fourth inning was almost erased immediately after, with Maryland hitting a three-run home run in the top of the fifth to finish Dees’ day.

A throwing error in the bottom of the fifth led to a Penn State run scored by Gavin Homer. With two runners in scoring position, Maryland struck out three batters in a row, ending the inning and the push by the blue and white.

In the bottom of the seventh, Penn State scored on a passed ball and again shortly after on a fielder’s choice to second base, making it a 9-7 game. After putting two more runners on, Justin Williams ripped a double into left center. One run scored, with the other runner being thrown out at the plate.

Cole Bartels tied the game at nine with an RBI single up the middle later in the inning.

After scoring five unanswered runs, the Terrapins scored two off of an RBI single in the top of the eighth to retake the lead. Another three runs were scored later in the inning via singles as well.

Penn State loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth, scoring a run off of a walk to make it a 14-10 game.

Maryland responded by scoring five runs in the top of the ninth. Two came from one passed ball.

Penn State failed to score in the bottom of the ninth, ending the game, losing by nine after coming back and tying an early six run deficit.

Here are some of the key moments and takeaways from Friday’s series opener.

Dees’ rough day

Bailey Dees had a long day on the mound.

The six-foot-eight starter allowed nine runs, eight of them earned, in 4 ⅓ innings pitched.

Dees struggled right off the bat, with Maryland churning out early hits and baserunners to score four early runs.

He began to settle a bit through the middle of his outing, giving up two more runs, but firing more strikeouts.

In the top of the fifth after two baserunners reached, a mound visit by Penn State coach Rob Cooper was followed by a long, three-run home run to the batter's eye in center field. By that point, Dees’ day was finished.

Dees, who dominated last year in the shortened season, has had trouble replicating that success this season. His earned run average after three starts sits at 9.55, far above his 1.88 in 2020.

Penn State’s tenacity

The blue and white made its fair amount of mistakes during the game, from errors, to leaving runners on base.

After being down four almost right away, and by six in the bottom of the fourth, the blue and white was not ready to give in just yet.

A huge four-run inning led by Piacentino and Harry helped put some life into the Penn State offense, a unit that had yet to record a single base hit in the game up until that point.

Although the Nittany Lions had the momentum going their way, the Terrapins’ three-run home run to center put the game back into a five-run deficit.

In the bottom of the seventh, Penn State completed its temporary comeback, scoring four in the frame, thanks to hits and smart baserunning.

Offense comes back to life

After a quiet Indiana series, which saw the blue and white score eight runs after getting swept in four games, Penn State came back with some offense.

Penn State scored ten runs by the way of 13 hits, which included a plethora of doubles.

An explosive first series against Northwestern was encouraging for the Nittany Lions’ offensive capabilities, but poor outings all last weekend made it look that Penn State might be inconsistent all year.

Although Penn State did not hit any long balls, it was able to string together base hits and doubles and took advantage of having multiple baserunners at a time in many instances.

