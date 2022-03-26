After multiple schedule changes and delays, Penn State baseball took the field going for a series victory against its first Big Ten opponent of the season in the Scarlet Knights.

Penn State battled in the high scoring contest, but fell 20-6 in the rubber match.

After using a plethora of starters in the double header Friday, coach Rob Cooper opted to go with true freshman Chase Renner to start.

Renner entered the game having pitched only two innings at the collegiate level, posting a 9.0 earned-run average in his limited action.

Rutgers teed off of him early with five hits in the first inning, which gave the Scarlet Knights an early 3-0 lead.

Jordan Morales came in for the second, and the onslaught continued. Rutgers’ Ryan Lasko hit a homer, and the team added another run to expand the lead to 5-0.

Rutgers tacked on two more in the fourth, with a pair of singles and a double.

For good measure, the Scarlet Knights poured on four more in the fifth, pulling even farther away, bringing the score to 11-0.

Penn State broke out in the fifth with a two-out two-RBI single from CJ Pittaro. Johnny Piacentino tripled to bring in two more, and Wood singled to bring in Piacentino.

The Nittany Lions added one in the sixth, closing the gap and making the score 11-6.

Rutgers killed any chance of a comeback, adding nine runs in the eighth and ninth innings, and the game ended with a score of 20-6.

Cloudy with a chance of offense

The series against Rutgers was plagued with scheduling changes, and despite moving Saturday’s game back four hours, there were still flurries of snow throughout the game.

The weather was cold, but the bats were hot, particularly for Rutgers, who scored two or more runs in five innings.

The teams combined for 26 runs on 32 hits, a majority of that coming from Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights saved the best for last, as their biggest inning came in the ninth when they punched in eight runs.

Penn State’s six runs was tied for the most the team has scored in a game since the series opener against UMass on March 11.

Rutgers 20 runs was one short of its season high set against Richmond on March 5.

Pitching Problems

After burning through throwers in the first two games, the Penn State bullpen was bare for Game 3.

All four of the team's starters saw action on Friday, leaving coach Cooper with a tough predicament.

Through five innings, Penn State trotted out five different pitchers, and four of them allowed two or more runs.

Mason Mellott, who pitched in Penn State’s victory the day prior, was the only pitcher to post a scoreless outing through five frames.

Rutgers amassed 18 hits across five innings, and ended with 25.

When it was all said and done, Penn State had used nine pitchers to get through the game.

Fighting to the end

When it fell behind 11-0, Penn State could have easily folded and chalked the game up as a loss. Coach Cooper’s squad did anything but, as the team stormed back with six runs in the second half of the game.

The pitching also improved, as the team held Rutgers to no runs after the fifth inning.

Though the team came up short, the late rallies showed the team’s resolve, giving fans a silver lining to take away from the five-run loss.

Throughout the series, the Penn State offense proved capable of producing runs against Big Ten competition. Continuing that success will be critical as the Nittany Lions enter the heart of their schedule.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State baseball opens up offense in 3-home run day against Rutgers In its first game against a Big Ten opponent, Penn State faced the tall task of taking down …