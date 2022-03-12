After picking up its first win in 13 days in the series opener, Penn State took the field Saturday looking to secure the series win over UMass with a Game 2 victory.

However, the Minutemen came out on top in a dominating 11-4 victory, evening the series at one game apiece.

UMass jumped out to a 6-0 lead, scoring in each of the first three innings of play.

Penn State began to chip away in the bottom of the third, putting together a walk and a pair of singles to bring in the team’s first run.

UMass responded by adding another run in the fourth frame, bringing the score to 7-1 in its favor.

The Minutemen had their first scoreless inning in the fifth but bounced back with another run on a pair of extra-base hits in the sixth.

In the seventh, they tacked on two more, breaking into double digits before adding an 11th run in the eighth.

Penn State put together a late rally, driving in three runs on four hits and a walk, but it was too little too late for coach Rob Cooper’s squad, as they dropped the middle game.

Free Bases

The Penn State baseball team was feeling generous, handing out free bases to anyone and everyone wearing gray and maroon.

UMass began each of the first two innings by picking up walks. In both cases, the runner ended up scoring.

In both of the opening innings, an error by Penn State allowed a Minuteman to advance 90 feet.

In the third, UMass’ Steve Lutazzi struck out but advanced to first on a passed ball. In the same inning, back-to-back errors gave UMass two unearned runs.

Despite having only five hits through three innings of play, UMass found itself with a 6-0 lead, largely due to mistakes by the blue and white.

In the fifth, Penn State had Collin Shapiro caught in a pickle between first and second, but allowed him to safely return to first.

Of the first seven runs the Minutemen amassed, five of them were unearned.

A wild pitch in the eighth allowed UMass its sixth unearned run of the game.

The Nittany Lions finished the game with six errors, and countless other mistakes not reflected on the scorecard.

Strikeout Spree

Molsky was unable to get through a single inning without giving up a run, but the freshman did find some success in the strike zone.

Through three and two-thirds innings, the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native sent six batters back to the dugout on strikes, matching his career high set against Maine.

Through 17 and one-third innings this season, Molsky has fanned 19 opposing batters, good for second most on the team.

Jordan Morales came in to relieve Molsky, and picked up right where the starter left off. He struck out three of the first five batters he faced, bringing his season total to nine.

Seneca Gregory became the third Penn Stater to toe the rubber, and he added four strikeouts of his own.

Ryan Partridge added a pair of ninth inning Ks, tripling his season total.

On the day, the Nittany Lions sent 15 Minutemen down on strikes.

Missed Opportunities

Penn State was typing in lowercase all game – in other words, it was unable to capitalize.

The blue and white struggled to make contact, racking up only three hits through the first four innings, but it found other ways to get on base.

The Nittany Lions had three hit-by-pitches and two walks, meaning they put eight runners aboard across the opening four frames.

This led to some scoring opportunities for Penn State, including two different innings where the team was able to load the bases. On both occasions, the Nittany Lions were unable to punch in a run.

Penn State left two runners on base in both the fifth and eighth innings, and finished the game with a total of 13 runners stranded.

