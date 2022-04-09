Penn State opened up its series against Northwestern with a doubleheader on Saturday, trying to build off of a midweek victory over Bucknell.

Each team came away with a victory in the doubleheader, with Northwestern taking Game 1 5-4 and Penn State bouncing back with a 4-1 victory in the second game.

In the series opener, Jaden Henline took the mound for his second start of the season after beginning the year as a reliever for the blue and white.

Before Henline even got a chance to toe the rubber, the Nittany Lion offense gave their pitcher a 1-0 lead off of hits by Josh Spiegel and Johnny Piacentino in the top of the first.

Northwestern got on the board in the bottom of the second, when a sacrifice fly from Tony Livermore brought in Andrew Pinkston to tie the game.

Over the next three innings, Matt Wood, Johnny Piacentino, and Josh Spiegel all tallied home runs for Penn State, while Northwestern picked up a two-run homer of its own to make the score 4-3 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

In the seventh inning Northwestern tied it with a walk and a double, and in the ninth they put together consecutive two-out hits to walk it off.

In Game 2 it was Northwestern who got on the board first. After they loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, the Wildcats punched in a single run to take the lead.

Penn State responded with two runs of its own in the fifth, pulling ahead 2-1.

The Nittany Lions added two insurance runs in the ninth, and won by a score of 4-1.

Home run derby

Three different Nittany Lions went deep in Game 1 against the Wildcats, marking the first game all season where Penn State has hit three or more home runs. The team went yard twice in games against LIU, Rutgers and VMI earlier this season.

Wood had the first of the bunch, going deep for a team-leading fifth time this season with 25 games still remaining this year. The Junior surpassed his total of four home runs from the previous season, which ranked tied for third on the team that year.

Piacentino got a home run of his own just two batters later, marking his first homer of the season, after leading the team with eight in the 2021 campaign.

For Spiegel, it was his third of the year, and seventh of his career.

All three dingers were charged to Northwestern starter Sean Sullivan, who had only allowed one home run in 37 innings this season. For a Penn State offense where runs have at times been hard to come by, this was a good step forward.

Defense dazzles

The first game of the series had its fair share of home runs, but when the ball stayed inside the park, both defenses put up solid performances.

Northwestern’s shortstop Livermore flashed the leather multiple times, taking away a handful of potential hits from the Nittany Lions, including on back-to-back plays in the fourth inning of Game 1.

Both teams picked up an error in the opener, but neither were particularly atrocious, and neither ended up costing its team a run.

In the seventh inning of Game 2, Northwestern’s Tony Livermore was on second base when teammate JC Santini slapped one into right field. As Livermore rounded third and headed home, Billy Gerlott threw a rocket to Matt Wood, who tagged Livermore out at the plate to preserve a 2-1 lead for Penn State.

In the following inning Derek Cease came up big, making a diving stop to prevent a hit with a runner on first and one out.

The Nittany Lions did accumulate two errors in the second game, but they made up for it with some stellar catches on the diamond.

Back and forth

In 2021, the Nittany Lions and Wildcats split a four game series, with each game decided by three runs or less.

This time around, the two teams proved to be just as evenly matched. Until the ninth inning of Game 2, neither team held a lead larger than two runs.

In Game 1, the teams were tied at 1-1, 3-3, and 4-4, before Northwestern came away with a one-run victory.

In Game 2, the score was 2-1 heading into the ninth inning before Penn State picked up a pair of insurance runs.

For whatever reason, neither team has been able to create any separation from the other, likely meaning the rubber match on Sunday will be a nail-biter as well.

