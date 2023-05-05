Penn State baseball drops first game, routed by Rutgers as 14 strikeouts leads to one-run performance

With just three Big Ten series remaining and significant ground needing to be made to reach the heart of the conference standings, Penn State went toe-to-toe with rival Rutgers Friday night.

Spearheaded by a dominant performance from freshman right-hander Christian Coppola, who allowed just one run in seven innings and carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Rutgers pounded Penn State 8-1.

With just eight teams making the Big Ten Tournament that kicks off in just under three weeks, the Scarlet Knights entered the contest in that final spot, looking to keep their conference and NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

With a strong night on the mound, 13 strikeouts from Coppola was the recipe for success for Rutgers as Penn State was kept off balance all night long, unable to put strong at-bats together with just four hitters collecting a hit.

Amid his recent string of success with eight-and-one-third consecutive scoreless innings entering seventh start of the 2023 campaign, the Nittany Lions turned to poised veteran and senior left-hander Jordan Morales to kick off the three-game set on the mound.

As the blue and white were silenced in the initial two frames of the contest by the towering Coppola, Rutgers opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning and capitalized off of a leadoff triple from Jordan Sweeney to take a 1-0 lead.

With Coppola making life difficult for Penn State, the 6-foot-5 230 pound rookie continued to cruise and shut out the Nittany Lions through the third inning, tallying five strikeouts through the first nine outs.

In the bottom half of the third inning, Morales loaded the bases with a walk and a pair of hit batters. However, with just one out to his credit, the Souderton, Pennsylvania, native battled with his back against the wall, striking out back-to-back Rutgers hitters to keep the score knotted at 1-0.

Coppola continued to force swings and misses from the potent Penn State offense and with seven strikeouts through four dominant innings, the Nittany Lions remained hitless and scoreless — unable to crack the Coppola code.

Despite two fast outs in the bottom of the fourth, the Rutgers offense was sparked alive once again, as a pair of hits including a double from sophomore infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer was followed with a two-run single by highly-touted MLB Draft prospect Ryan Lasko who put the Scarlet Knights ahead 3-0.

As Penn State continued its hitless trend into the fifth frame, Morales was relieved for sophomore right-hander Tommy Molsky following his performance of four innings, three earned runs and five strikeouts. Molsky took care of business quickly, striking out a pair to silence Rutgers in the fifth.

Despite Kyle Hannon putting an end to Coppola’s no-hit bid with a single in the top of the sixth, Penn State’s struggles continued to be on full display with another scoreless inning and three more strikeouts from Coppola, who reached 12 for the evening.

With Rutgers looking to put the hungry Nittany Lions squad away, the Scarlet Knights capitalized in the bottom of the sixth on a grand slam by senior Chris Brito, who hit a towering blast for his 10th home run, putting Rutgers ahead 8-0.

Penn State finally broke through and got on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh inning after an RBI-double from senior outfielder Johnny Piacentino, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Despite a career-high seven strikeouts from Molsky, who allowed five runs in four innings of work, Penn State was held to just four hits, unable to mount a comeback and scored only one run for the third time this season.

