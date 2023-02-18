Going into the second game of its season-opening series, Penn State looked to build off a 9-5 upset against a highly-touted Miami team.

Instead, the 18th-ranked Hurricanes slammed the Nittany Lions 10-2 in a game that was never very close.

Graduate student pitcher Daniel Ouderkirk made his Penn State debut on Saturday night. The 6-foot-9 right-hander had a solid performance on the mound for the Nittany Lions, but had to be pulled from the game due to his high pitch count in the fourth inning.

The West Virginia transfer finished the game having pitched three and one-third innings.

The Hurricanes bats came out strong from the outset of the game, with sophomore Edgardo Villegas hitting a home run on just the second at-bat of the game for Miami.

Following that homer, Ouderkirk was able to shut down the Hurricanes until the fourth inning, where he was pulled from the game after throwing 72 pitches.

After that, Villegas came in and seized on a first pitch from left-hander Ryan Partridge to drive in one run on an RBI double to right field.

The Hurricanes went on to score a total of three runs in the fourth inning. One came on a wild pitch and another on an RBI single from Yohandy Morales that scored Villegas.

Later on in the fifth inning, Miami junior Zach Levenson hit a towering home run off of a hanging breaking pitch from Chase Renner that was estimated to have traveled over 460 feet.

The bats remained quiet until the seventh inning for the Nittany Lions. Junior Kyle Hannon was able to drive in a run on a single up the middle that scored Josh Spiegel.

The Hurricanes came up with their third home run of the night in the seventh inning with another blast to left field from Carlos Perez to extend their lead to 8-1.

The Nittany Lions were able to score once more in the eighth inning on a single to right field from junior infielder Jay Harry.

In the eighth inning, Levenson hit another long home run over the left-field scoreboard to drive in two more runs for the Hurricanes to extend their lead to 10-2.

Throughout the game, the Hurricanes pitching staff shoved. Sophomore starting pitcher Karson Ligon shut down the Nittany Lions offense in a dominant performance.

Ligon pitched 6 and two-thirds innings for the Hurricanes and only allowed two hits. His performance was remarkably economical. He only threw 82 pitches for the Hurricanes which will give their bullpen some needed rest heading into Sunday’s game.

Penn State’s offense went 180 degrees in the other direction after a strong performance in the series opener on Friday night where the Nittany Lions scored nine runs.

Miami’s relief effort included appearances from Rafe Schlesinger and Ronaldo Gallo, the latter closing out the game for the Hurricanes.

Ouderkirk was credited with the loss for the Nittany Lions and Ligon earned the win for the Hurricanes.

After Ouderkirk’s appearance, relief pitchers for the Nittany Lions included Partridge, Renner, freshman Jacob Coffin and junior Carson Kohls. All of whom, except Jacob Coffin, allowed at least one run to cross the plate for the Hurricanes.

Junior Jay Harry was a bright spot for the Nittany Lions offense. Harry was able to go 2-4 against a strong Miami pitching staff with one RBI.

This 10-2 loss sets up a pivotal rubber match heading into the third game of the series on Sunday against the Hurricanes.

If the Nittany Lions are able to win on Sunday, it would be a program building type of series win as Miami is considered to be a blue blood college baseball program.

